REALTORS® Show Strong Commitment To Profession Amid Market Headwinds, New NAR Report Finds
“The real estate market will always have a consistent flow of new entrepreneurs,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR Deputy Chief Economist.“Despite the headwinds in the current market, the majority of agents who are REALTORS® plan on staying in real estate as active professionals.”
The annual report provides a snapshot of NAR members' business activity, income, firm affiliation, tech use and demographics based on transactions and trends from 2024.
The typical agent reported 10 transactions in 2024, unchanged from 2023, showing steady performance despite the current market conditions. The median sales volume per agent also remained steady at $2.5 million.
Twenty-five percent of NAR members cited housing affordability as the biggest hurdle for potential homebuyers – topping the long-standing concerns about inventory and property availability.
NAR's report showed that the median gross income for REALTORS® rose to $58,100 in 2024, up from $55,800 in 2023.
Fifty-five percent of members are affiliated with an independent company. Eighty-seven percent are independent contractors at their firms.
The 2025 Member Profile is based on survey responses from 4,947 NAR members across the U.S., collected in March 2025.
