From Generation To Generation: Families Build Lifelong Memories Through Vacation Ownership

Mother and daughter celebrating time together on beach.

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the heart of every great family memory is time spent together-and for thousands of families across the country, vacation ownership is the foundation for those memories. Through the unique benefits of vacation ownership, families are creating meaningful traditions that span generations, deepening bonds and turning vacations into lasting legacies.Unlike traditional travel, vacation ownership offers space to truly connect. With spacious multi-bedroom units (studios, 1-, 2-, 3-bedroom units) often available, fully equipped kitchens, and comfortable living areas, families can enjoy the convenience of home while exploring destinations they love. From beachside resorts in Florida to scenic mountain getaways in the Smokies to island escapes in Hawaii, Capital Vacations has resorts located in some of the country's most sought-after destinations, making it easy to return to the places where memories are made year after year.“Today's families want more than just a place to stay-they want the space to gather, the comfort to relax, and the opportunity to make memories that last,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.“Vacation ownership isn't just a trip-it's about traditions that bring families together, year after year.”The built-in amenities at Capital Vacations resorts-which include things like pools, family activities, recreation centers, and beach access-make it easier than ever for multiple generations to enjoy time together under one roof. Whether it's grandparents teaching grandchildren how to swim, cousins reconnecting over board games, or siblings cooking dinner for parents together in the kitchen, these experiences become the highlight of every year.And as families grow, Capital Vacations club membership grows with them. The flexibility of exchange programs and points-based systems allows families to adjust where and how they travel, all while maintaining the value and benefits of ownership. Even more meaningful, ownership can be passed down-allowing future generations to carry forward the tradition and continue creating new memories in familiar places.Capital Vacations is proud to be a trusted partner in helping families travel, gather, smile, and repeat-generation after generation.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

