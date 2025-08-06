Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump immigration raids destroy families in LA

2025-08-06 09:50:48
(MENAFN) The arrest of Martha’s husband during a recent immigration raid near Los Angeles not only tore her family apart but also took away their sole source of income, leaving her and her two daughters on the verge of losing their home.

"He's the pillar of the family... he was the only one working," said Martha, an undocumented immigrant using a pseudonym for safety concerns. "He's no longer here to help us, to support me and my daughters."

Los Angeles, a city where immigrants make up about a third of the population—and where hundreds of thousands live without legal status—has been significantly impacted by a rise in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. The increased enforcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on deportation efforts since returning to office, which have targeted undocumented migrants and affected many more in the process.

Since her husband’s detention, 39-year-old Martha has joined the growing number of people in Los Angeles County barely managing to avoid homelessness. The region is known for its steep housing costs and ranks second only to New York in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Martha and her family live in a 700-square-foot apartment in Buena Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, with a monthly rent of $2,050. After her husband was taken into custody, she quickly secured a night shift at a local factory, earning minimum wage to meet urgent expenses.

The income is just enough to keep the family going, but far from sufficient to cover all their needs. "I have to pay car insurance, phone, rent, and their expenses," she said, referring to her young daughters, ages six and seven, who need school supplies as the academic year begins.

