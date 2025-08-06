403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump immigration raids destroy families in LA
(MENAFN) The arrest of Martha’s husband during a recent immigration raid near Los Angeles not only tore her family apart but also took away their sole source of income, leaving her and her two daughters on the verge of losing their home.
"He's the pillar of the family... he was the only one working," said Martha, an undocumented immigrant using a pseudonym for safety concerns. "He's no longer here to help us, to support me and my daughters."
Los Angeles, a city where immigrants make up about a third of the population—and where hundreds of thousands live without legal status—has been significantly impacted by a rise in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. The increased enforcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on deportation efforts since returning to office, which have targeted undocumented migrants and affected many more in the process.
Since her husband’s detention, 39-year-old Martha has joined the growing number of people in Los Angeles County barely managing to avoid homelessness. The region is known for its steep housing costs and ranks second only to New York in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Martha and her family live in a 700-square-foot apartment in Buena Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, with a monthly rent of $2,050. After her husband was taken into custody, she quickly secured a night shift at a local factory, earning minimum wage to meet urgent expenses.
The income is just enough to keep the family going, but far from sufficient to cover all their needs. "I have to pay car insurance, phone, rent, and their expenses," she said, referring to her young daughters, ages six and seven, who need school supplies as the academic year begins.
"He's the pillar of the family... he was the only one working," said Martha, an undocumented immigrant using a pseudonym for safety concerns. "He's no longer here to help us, to support me and my daughters."
Los Angeles, a city where immigrants make up about a third of the population—and where hundreds of thousands live without legal status—has been significantly impacted by a rise in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. The increased enforcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on deportation efforts since returning to office, which have targeted undocumented migrants and affected many more in the process.
Since her husband’s detention, 39-year-old Martha has joined the growing number of people in Los Angeles County barely managing to avoid homelessness. The region is known for its steep housing costs and ranks second only to New York in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Martha and her family live in a 700-square-foot apartment in Buena Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, with a monthly rent of $2,050. After her husband was taken into custody, she quickly secured a night shift at a local factory, earning minimum wage to meet urgent expenses.
The income is just enough to keep the family going, but far from sufficient to cover all their needs. "I have to pay car insurance, phone, rent, and their expenses," she said, referring to her young daughters, ages six and seven, who need school supplies as the academic year begins.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment