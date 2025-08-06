AXADVOCACY LAUNCHES 'STATE & LOCAL', BRINGING NATIONAL FIREPOWER TO STATE-LEVEL COMMUNICATIONS, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, AND GRASSROOTS
Firm's new offering delivers strategic communications, grassroots mobilization, and stakeholder engagement in all 50 states
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AxAdvocacy, a leading national public affairs and government relations firm, today announced the launch of State & Local , a full-service platform that brings AxAdvocacy's battle-tested strategic communications, grassroots operations, and stakeholder engagement capabilities to state and local fights across the country.
The firm's offering reflects our continued national expansion, extending its best-in-class public affairs services beyond Washington into every region and community where policy, reputation, and public opinion are on the line.
"State & Local is built to win in every zip code," said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, President of AxAdvocacy . "Whether our clients are navigating a local crisis, launching a product, or building pressure around a critical vote, we bring the message, the relationships, and the mobilization power to deliver real results."
State & Local integrates strategic communications, rapid-response media, grassroots advocacy, and meeting facilitation into a single turnkey operation. From placing stories and shaping narratives to organizing community-level pressure campaigns and facilitating meetings with key stakeholders, AxAdvocacy delivers real-world outcomes where they matter most.
"No other firm combines elite communications strategy with the kind of fully deployed ground game we're now offering under State & Local," added Stephenson. "As divided government in Washington fades, the fights are shifting into the states, where those looking to undermine a Republican federal government are taking matters into their own hands. That's why we're bringing our national playbook directly to the local level."
With experience executing in all 50 states, AxAdvocacy's State & Local team brings a relentless, campaign-style approach to public affairs. The firm's reach spans national newsrooms and local weeklies, statehouses and city halls, grassroots coalitions and boardrooms, providing clients with unmatched depth and agility.
Learn more at AxAdvocacy/StateAndLocal .
Media Contact: Bob Salera [email protected]
