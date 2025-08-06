ING Americas Expands Its Transaction Services Team To Support Growth Of Its Transaction Services Business In The U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Americas announced the expansion of its Transaction Services business in the region, including key leadership appointments, to assist clients in navigating the current complexities of treasury, liquidity management and managing working capital in today's global environment.

The expansion of local support in New York is being driven by client demand in addition to treasury centers increasing and becoming more complex across all operations from daily payments, managing working capital in different currencies, to intricate trade-finance operations.

The Transaction Services Team reports to Tibor Bartels, Managing Director and head of Transaction Services Americas, and the new hires were effective June 1st. This marks the beginning of a larger expansion to the team, to be completed over the next 18 to 24 months.

"Delivering senior counsel to our clients and providing them with relevant tailored solutions in the markets they operate in is our priority," said Bartels. "We continue to expand our team in the U.S. to include unique perspectives on financial operations across regions. This will better equip ING to help guide clients through new impacts to their financial operations and lead treasurers through an increasing interconnected global environment."

Recent appointments include:

Lise Gjertsen joins as head of the Transaction Services sales team. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge from various financial institutions, most recently at CitiBank with experience from the transaction services markets in Oslo, London and New York.

Zlatina Hristova joins as Director of Transaction Services Sales and will be an added strategic resource for the team and the regional strategy. Hristova comes to the U.S. team after more than 18 years with ING, most recently as Head of Transaction Services in Bulgaria.

Pascal ter Haak takes on a new role as Director, overseeing the expansion of client services that will allow multinational companies to centralize their cash positions, have streamlined visibility and control over global cash positions and facilitate efficient liquidity management without necessitating changes to existing local banking arrangements. Previously, Pascal served as Director of Transaction Services Americas for more than 7 years. He began his career at BMG's Head Office in Amsterdam, where he had various roles over a period of 15 years.

Nadine Ghandour was appointed head of Working Capital Solutions for the region. The Working Capital Solutions group provides structuring and advisory services to large corporates looking to manage and unlock liquidity. This includes receivables financing, securitization structures, supply chain finance as well as inventory-linked solutions. Nadine will be responsible for the growth of the franchise in the region. Prior to joining ING, Nadine spent 10 years in the trade finance franchise of BNP Paribas across Europe, Brazil and the U.S.

Laurence Amar joins as head of Product Management and will lead the initiative to develop payments and cash management capabilities in the region. Laurence has been active in the New York area and worked with various financial institutions and joined ING from Santander in June.

About the Transaction Services Team

The Transaction Services team provides working capital and liquidity management structures, receivable finance and supply chain finance advisory services and traditional trade services, to clients in Asia, Europe and the U.S. It allows clients to tap into liquidity and optimize cash flow through tailored structures that fund receivables, payables and inventory across regions.

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"). ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

ING aims to put sustainability at the heart of what we do. Our policies and actions are assessed by independent research and ratings providers, which give updates on them annually. ING's ESG rating by MSCI was reconfirmed by MSCI as 'AA' in August 2024 for the fifth year. As of December 2023, in Sustainalytics' view, ING's management of ESG material risk is 'Strong'. Our current ESG Risk Rating, is 17.2 (Low Risk).

ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers including Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

