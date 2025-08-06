Hawkins, Inc. To Participate In The Seaport Research Partners' 14Th Annual Summer Investor Conference
The conference will be held virtually August 19 to August 20, 2025 and is hosted by Seaport Research Partners. It is expected to include over 500 institutional buy-side investors and feature one-on-one and small group meetings. Hawkins will participate on August 20, 2025.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ... .
About Hawkins, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .
Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
...
