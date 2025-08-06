Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anant Singh Released From Jail: Announces Return To Politics Will Contest Bihar Assembly Polls On JD(U) Ticket

2025-08-06 09:45:31
(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) In a major political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Mokama MLA and strongman Anant Singh was released from Beur Jail in Patna on Wednesday afternoon. Soon after his release from the prison, Anant Singh announced that he would contest the upcoming Assembly polls on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

Anant Singh was lodged in Patna's Beur jail after a firing incident at Nauranga Jalalpur, which took place under the jurisdiction of Pachmahala police station early this year.

His bail was granted by Patna's MP-MLA court on Monday.

His release triggered jubilant scenes among his supporters, who welcomed him with flowers, garlands, and slogans like“Chhote Sarkar Zindabad” and“Anant Singh jeetega.”

Anant Singh was escorted from the jail to his residence by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

While he avoided the media outside Beur jail, he spoke candidly to reporters upon reaching his home.

In a key announcement, Anant Singh declared that he will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket. At present, Anant Singh's wife Neelam Devi is the MLA from Mokama.

In a show of unwavering loyalty, Anant Singh praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extensively, claiming that Kumar has delivered on promises regarding infrastructure, water, electricity and healthcare.

“What is left for Nitish Kumar to do? The Opposition can never praise him because they don't have the face to speak,” he said.

Taking his support for Nitish Kumar a step further, Anant Singh made a bold prediction:“Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar for 25 more years.”

Responding to questions about Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav's criticism that Nitish Kumar was copying his announcements, Anant Singh dismissed the claims, saying,“We don't live in that world. I don't want to comment on his statement. Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister of Bihar.”

Anant Singh's return to active politics and his public alignment with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) are expected to shake up the political equations in Mokama and across the state ahead of the polls.

