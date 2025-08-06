403
Kremlin Calls Putin-Witkoff Talks Useful
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a “useful and constructive” meeting with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, during the latter's visit to Moscow.
"US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff was received by our president this morning. A very useful and constructive conversation took place," said aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking to reporters in the Russian capital after the nearly three-hour discussion, according to media.
According to Ushakov, the two sides engaged in detailed dialogue on the ongoing war in Ukraine and explored avenues for enhancing strategic ties between Washington and Moscow.
He noted that Moscow communicated "some signals" regarding the conflict and confirmed that “corresponding signals” were relayed on Trump’s behalf.
Putin is now fully briefed on the latest developments, Ushakov added.
"Trump has not yet been informed of the results of this meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from more detailed comments," the Kremlin official stated.
Witkoff touched down in Moscow earlier on Wednesday, marking his fifth visit to Russia this year. His last face-to-face with Putin occurred on April 25.
This visit comes at a critical juncture—just two days ahead of Trump’s 10-day ultimatum for Russia to broker a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.
In June, Trump imposed a 50-day deadline for Moscow and Kyiv to reach a peace accord, threatening tariffs of up to 100% on Russian goods and those of its trading allies if negotiations failed.
On July 29, citing dissatisfaction with Putin’s actions, Trump shortened the window to just 10 days.
