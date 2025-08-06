Novel Study Suggests Isotretinoin Can Stimulate Sperm Production In Severely Infertile Men

Vitamin A Derivative Is A "Babymaker" Offering New Hope for Sterile Men

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published by The Turek Clinic and The University of Washington in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics reports that isotretinoin, a prescription form of Vitamin A known commercially as Accutane®* , may help men with severe infertility regenerate sperm. Although isotretinoin** is not FDA-approved for this use, the research builds on years of laboratory data indicating its critical role in sperm development and offers new hope to men who previously had no biological path to fatherhood.

Currently, many men with no sperm in their ejaculate (azoospermia) have limited options for having biological children. While fewer than half may undergo invasive testicular sperm retrieval procedures, others must turn to donor sperm, adoption or remain childless. This study explores whether a six-month course of isotretinoin, a drug long used to treat severe acne, could stimulate sperm production in men diagnosed with azoospermia or cryptozoospermia (very low sperm counts).

In this collaborative trial, 30 men were treated with isotretinoin for six months.



Notably, 37% of participants produced motile ejaculated sperm sufficient for use in in vitro fertilization (IVF), entirely eliminating the need for surgical sperm retrieval. The study also documented successful embryo creation, pregnancies, and births.

"For some men, many of whom have no options for treatment, this could be a game changer," said Dr. Stephanie Page, Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study. "Avoiding surgical procedures to get sperm for sterile men opens up new, less invasive paths to family building."

The Turek Clinic now offers a six-month program based on this protocol, that aims to help qualified men explore their potential for biological fatherhood under the supervision of experienced reproductive health professionals.

* Accutane® is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Inc . ; use herein is for identification only.

** Isotretinoin is not approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of male infertility. Results from the study are investigational and may not be generalizable. Known risks of isotretinoin include teratogenicity, liver enzyme abnormalities, mood changes, and the requirement for enrollment in the iPLEDGE program. Patients should consult with a qualified physician to discuss the potential risks and benefits of isotretinoin.

About The Turek Clinic

The Turek Clinic, located in Beverly Hills and San Francisco, is dedicated to treating and solving sexual health issues in reproductive-age men. Their specialties include microsurgery for vasectomy, varicocele and vasectomy reversal, sperm mapping and retrieval, male hormone management, erectile dysfunction, and testis implants and augmentation. Founder and Medical Director Dr. Paul Turek is a microsurgeon and internationally renowned expert in men's infertility and sexual health. He believes that intensely personal and holistic medicine, combined with the most advanced technologies and evidence-based care, provides the best outcomes for men.

