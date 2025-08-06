District Leaders Sound The Alarm On Family Engagement: New National Poll Reveals Widening Communications Gap

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ClassDojo for Districts Pulse Poll, based on nearly 260 responses from district leaders nationwide, highlights a clear contrast: most districts rely on one-way communication, but say the most effective approach is real-time, two-way connection at the classroom level.

"Most districts can send announcements. But what drives real engagement is two-way, personal communication - the kind that builds relationships, trust, and better attendance," said Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., ClassDojo's Head of K–12 Engagement. "That's the gap - and that's exactly what ClassDojo for Districts is built to solve."

ClassDojo for Districts gives schools a way to communicate with families - not just at them. And families don't miss a beat-80% of messages are read the same day.

"Strong school-to-home connections aren't optional. They're foundational," added Dr. Stevens. "District leaders know this. They just need the right tools to bring those connections to life."

ClassDojo's districtwide platform brings together everything districts and schools need to keep families informed, involved, and engaged. Key features include:



Two-way Messaging with read receipts and real-time translation in 130+ languages

Districtwide Announcements to share updates instantly across the community

Class and School Stories with photos, videos, and updates from teachers and leaders Secure, FERPA-compliant access controls to ensure the right messages reach the right families

ClassDojo for Districts is completely free - an important distinction as districts navigate tight budgets. The platform is also fully FERPA and COPPA compliant and has earned the Common Sense Privacy Seal, giving district leaders confidence their communities are protected.

"These tools not only strengthen communication - they foster connection," added Dr. Stevens. "Seventy percent of district leaders say family engagement helps build trust, and more than half say it improves student attendance."

Additional key findings from the Pulse Poll include:



70% of school and district leaders say family engagement helps build trust in schools

65% of leaders say two-way communication apps are among the most effective ways to keep families informed 36% say engaging families in student success is one of their most pressing challenges

"For years, Project Tomorrow has examined the evolving landscape of school-family communication," said Julie A. Evans, Ed.D., Chief Executive Officer of Project Tomorrow. "In today's education environment, where student success is increasingly tied to consistent attendance and meaningful family engagement, we are proud to collaborate with ClassDojo for Districts to explore how innovative digital platforms can support these priorities and foster improved student outcomes."

About ClassDojo for Districts

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Already used by over 45 million families and teachers around the world, ClassDojo helps schools build strong, connected communities. ClassDojo for Districts brings this connection to the whole school system-helping leaders reach every family, reduce absences, improve student behavior, and ensure consistent communication across schools. Districts gain the oversight they need with tools like rostering, SSO, and SIS integration, plus simple ways to celebrate students, share updates, and keep families in the loop-all in a platform teachers already love. And it's free for teachers, schools, and districts.

About Project Tomorrow

Project Tomorrow's vision is ensuring that today's students are well prepared to be tomorrow's innovators, leaders, and engaged citizens. We believe that authentic learning experiences enable all students to develop the skills and mindsets needed for future success. Our work spans Efficacy Studies and Research that measure the real-world impact of educational innovations, the nationally recognized Speak Up Research Project that amplifies the authentic voices of millions of K–12 stakeholders, and New Learning Model Programs that support schools in designing future-ready teaching and learning. Since 2003, we have provided education leaders, teachers, and parents with research-based insights that drive data-informed decisions, improve student outcomes, and create more effective learning experiences for all. Learn more at .

