Leviton Introduces Greenconnecttm - Simplified Wireless Lighting Controls

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Engineered with the design-build contractor and specifier in mind, GreenConnect delivers a solution that's easy to design, install and program," said Tom Leonard, vice president and general manager of Leviton lighting & controls. "Installers can finish more projects with less wiring, simplified programming and reduced time on jobsites."

GreenConnect utilizes push-to-pair (P2P) technology to simplify lighting control design, installation and programming. The technology features a scalable platform that allows users to start small and expand as needed for a unified and more efficient system. Users can start with a simple wireless dimmer or switch and add wireless load controllers, occupancy sensors and controlled receptacles for additional capabilities to enhance building and operational intelligence. GreenConnect can also be used to meet lighting control code requirements for IECC, ASHRAE 90.1 and 2025 California Title 24, Part 6.

GreenConnect features a reliable 2.4GHz wireless mesh network. The system includes wireless load controllers and wall stations for switching, 0-10V and forward phase dimming. Additionally, GreenConnect offers wireless battery-powered switches and dimmers for wire-free and multi-location control wireless controlled receptacles with downstream control, along with wireless battery-powered PIR sensors with integrated photocells.

For a full suite of advanced features, users can add a GreenMAX DRC Wireless Keypad Room Controller for scheduling, scenes, color tuning, multi-zone occupancy/vacancy sensing and daylighting.

For more information on GreenConnect Wireless, visit .

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit , , , or .

SOURCE Leviton