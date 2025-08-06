Leading Health Care Practices Combine To Provide Comprehensive Counsel To Clients At A Time Of Tremendous Change Across The Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The group joining Crowell provides clients with nationwide legal experience across all areas of managed care law. They have litigated cases in all 50 states and have counseled leading managed care companies navigating an increasingly complex and dynamic landscape. They are recognized as industry leaders in litigating key health care issues, including those relating to the No Surprises Act, gender affirming care, ERISA, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Care coverage issues, and post-Dobbs insurance coverage under various state health care programs.

The combined health care practice at Crowell will include more than 100 lawyers representing some of the biggest health care companies and organizations, including top health insurers, leading health care providers, academic medical centers, digital health companies, and innovative manufacturers.

"Marty Bishop and his preeminent team are a natural fit for Crowell and will add valuable experience, industry knowledge and further bench strength to our top ranked health care practice," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring's management board . "They have built strong, long-term relationships with their clients by consistently delivering premier client service and legal excellence to sophisticated managed care companies seeking to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risk. This move aligns with Crowell's strategic priority of deepening and expanding our board safe health care practice and will reshape this sector of the legal industry nationally."

The team joining Crowell has successfully litigated a wide variety of complex individual, multi-party and class action managed-care cases nationwide. They have a well-earned reputation as market leaders for their advice and litigation risk assessments of emerging issues impacting the health care sector. Bishop, who will co-chair Crowell's Health Care Group, joins the firm's Chicago office along with partners Steven Hamilton, Rebecca Hanson, Thomas Hardy, Daniel Hofmeister, Alexandra Lucas, Jason Mayer, Kevin Tessier, and Bryan Webster. In addition, Michelle Cheng, Lorenzo Gasparetti, Junga Kim, Amir Shlesinger, and Kenneth Smersfelt will join in Los Angeles; Karen Braje in San Francisco; and Scott Williams in Dallas, where the firm will open an office. Dozens of additional lawyers who are part of this dedicated team are joining Crowell over the next two weeks, along with several professional staff who work closely with this group.

"For more than a decade, our teams have intersected, and we have been mutually impressed with our respective practices and the incredibly talented lawyers both teams have amassed to deliver consistently great results for clients – several of whom we share in common. We are excited to bring together these two powerhouse health care teams," Bishop said . "This combination will enable us to provide clients with an even deeper health care litigation bench, while leveraging critical adjacent capabilities that will significantly benefit clients as they make business critical decisions in a rapidly evolving health care landscape."

"As the needs of our clients become more complex and the industry navigates tremendous regulatory and other transformative changes, our health care practice has continued to expand to ensure that we are well-positioned to deliver the critical experience, solutions and insights that the full range of health care entities require," said Troy Barsky, co-chair of Crowell's Health Care Group . "The addition of Marty and his team creates a true 'one stop shop' for both our payer and provider clients and bolsters our ability to provide comprehensive counsel on cutting edge health care issues."

The group joining from Reed Smith is the latest strategic expansion of Crowell's health care and life sciences capabilities. Last month the firm combined with renowned Boston-based life sciences firm Faber Daeufer & Itrato , to provide emerging and established companies, academic research institutions, and investors in the life sciences ecosystem with integrated and industry-leading transactional, regulatory, intellectual property, and litigation counsel.

