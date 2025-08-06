ULTRA-FLAT SAPPHIRE WAFERS ARE HIGHLY PRECISE FOR OPTICAL COATERS
Featuring plano-convex and –concave, biconvex and –concave, and meniscus, Meller Sapphire Wafers can be plane, wedged, and tapered and have a c-Plane crystallographic orientation. Edge bevels can be 0.60mm max. face width on both edges. A wide range of other optics are available for coaters.
Meller Sapphire Wafers for Optical Coaters are priced according to configuration and quantity. The firm is ITAR registered.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
