ULTRA-FLAT SAPPHIRE WAFERS ARE HIGHLY PRECISE FOR OPTICAL COATERS

Featuring plano-convex and –concave, biconvex and –concave, and meniscus, Meller Sapphire Wafers can be plane, wedged, and tapered and have a c-Plane crystallographic orientation. Edge bevels can be 0.60mm max. face width on both edges. A wide range of other optics are available for coaters.

Meller Sapphire Wafers for Optical Coaters are priced according to configuration and quantity. The firm is ITAR registered.

