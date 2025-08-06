Bearings Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 188.47 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pivoting from traditional roles, the bearings market is now driven by EV adoption and industrial automation. This fuels demand for smart, sustainable bearings, navigating raw material volatility to meet the needs of a high-tech world. Chicago, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bearings market was valued at US$ 82.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 188.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.58% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global bearings market is entering an era of profound transformation and accelerated growth, presenting extraordinary opportunities for stakeholders. The confluence of technological megatrends-including the seismic shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the global mandate for renewable energy, and the relentless march of industrial automation-is creating a fertile ground for innovation and expansion. The market's potential is underscored by impressive valuations, such as the Asia Pacific region alone achieving a value of US$ 37.22 billion in 2024 and the European market being valued at US$ 19.03 billion in the same year. Request Sample PDF Copy: Further illustrating this momentum, the consumption of ball and roller bearings in the Asia-Pacific region surged to 4.8 million tons in 2024. These figures are not just numbers, they represent a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated, durable, and specialized bearing solutions. As industries evolve, the complexity and performance requirements for these critical components are intensifying, ensuring that the bearings market will remain a dynamic and highly lucrative sector for the foreseeable future, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory that will redefine industry benchmarks. Key Findings in Bearings Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 188.47 billion CAGR 9.58% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (45%) By Type Roller Bearings (43%) By Material Stainless Steel Alloys (89%) By Size 30-40mm (36%) By Industry Industrial (62%) By Industrial OEMs (65%) Top Drivers

Soaring electric vehicle adoption demanding specialized, high-performance bearings.

Rapid industrial automation and robotics expansion fueling market growth. Renewable energy sector growth requires durable, advanced bearing technologies. Top Trends

Shift towards smart bearings with integrated sensors for predictive maintenance.

Focus on sustainability, developing eco-friendly and energy-efficient bearings. Advancements in materials and 3D printing for customized bearings Top Challenges

Proliferation of counterfeit bearings undermining quality and reliability.

Potential for supply chain disruptions affecting material procurement. High costs of raw materials and energy impacting production.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Powerfully Reshaping the Global Bearings Market

The automotive industry's transition to electric mobility is a primary engine propelling the market forward. This shift creates demand for specialized components designed to handle the unique torque and speed characteristics of electric motors. The global electric vehicle bearings market was valued at a substantial US$ 2.64 billion in 2024, a figure projected to soar from US$ 4.0 billion in 2025 to an impressive US$ 10.2 billion by 2033. This growth is directly linked to production forecasts, with EV production expected to exceed 30 million units by 2030.

Regionally, China's market is a powerhouse, generating approximately US$ 939.7 million in revenue from electric vehicle bearings in 2024. The demand extends to specific components, with the market for miniature ball bearings set to increase from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.19 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach a value of $2.91 billion by 2029, showcasing the granular opportunities within this automotive evolution.

Renewable Energy Expansion Provides a Sustained Tailwind for Bearing Sector Growth

The global commitment to clean energy is fueling unprecedented demand for high-performance bearings within the wind and solar sectors. In a clear demonstration of this trend, utility-scale solar and wind capacity additions constituted nearly 90% of all new energy infrastructure builds in the first three quarters of 2024. Solar capacity experienced a remarkable jump of 88%, adding 18.6 gigawatts (GW) in that period. While wind capacity additions saw a temporary decrease of 14% (2.6 GW), the long-term outlook remains incredibly strong.

By the end of 2024, the U.S. wind capacity is anticipated to reach 153.8 GW, with solar capacity expected to hit 128.2 GW after a record increase of 38.4 GW. This infrastructure boom translates directly to the Wind Power Bearings Market, valued at US$ 5,903.91 million in 2024 and projected to rise to US$ 6,063.32 million in 2025, eventually expanding to US$ 7,503.71 million by 2033. Significant investments, like Adani's 250 MW wind plant (July 2024) and the EIB's €5 billion initiative (August 2024), further solidify this promising outlook. The global market for wind energy bearings is estimated at $5 billion in 2025, projected to nearly double to $9 billion by 2033 and reach an astounding US$ 45.93 billion by 2035.

Aerospace and Defense Advancements Are Propelling Bearing Demand to New Altitudes

The aerospace and defense sectors are critical consumers of advanced, high-precision components, driving substantial growth in the specialized b earings market . The market is expected to grow from $8.68 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion in 2025, with a forecast to reach $14.36 billion by 2029. Further projections value the market at US$ 12.28 billion in 2025, climbing to US$ 16.78 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by the recovery and expansion of commercial aviation, with the global fleet projected to expand to over 36,000 aircraft by 2033 from 27,400 in 2020. Aircraft manufacturer

Boeing anticipates the delivery of 43,975 new commercial aircraft by 2043, ensuring long-term demand. The entire global aerospace bearings market is projected to grow from $13.01 billion in 2024 to $21.73 billion by 2032. North America currently dominates this space, holding a 38.92% market share in 2023, highlighting its strategic importance.

Industrial Automation and Robotics Are Creating New Frontiers for Precision Bearings

The relentless integration of automation and robotics across manufacturing and logistics industries is fueling a specific and growing need for high-precision bearings. These components are essential for the accuracy, speed, and reliability of automated systems. A telling indicator of this trend is the prediction that by 2024, the number of vehicles with some degree of automation will exceed 54 million. While a single statistic, it represents a massive and complex ecosystem of robotic manufacturing lines, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses, and sophisticated machinery, all of which are heavily reliant on advanced bearing technologies. The proliferation of automation is a foundational driver for the high-value segment of the bearings market, demanding components that can withstand continuous operation with minimal deviation, thereby ensuring the efficiency and productivity of these next-generation industrial environments.

Railway Sector Modernization is Placing Bearing Demand on the Fast Track

Modernization of rail networks and the global expansion of high-speed rail are creating a robust and sustained demand for durable railway bearings. The global railway sliding bearing market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to approximately US$ 2.1 billion by 2034. The Chinese market alone accounted for over US$ 400.3 million in 2024. The broader Railway Bearing Market was estimated at a significant US$ 6.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from US$ 6.53 billion in 2025 to US$ 9.70 billion by 2034.

Segment-wise, rolling element bearings in the railways are forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion by 2032, with Plain Bearings valued at US$ 1.3 billion. Further projections show the market growing from $1.33 billion in 2025 to about $3.14 billion in 2035. This growth is backed by massive government investment, including a $249.5 million U.S. infrastructure program, a £600 million UK upgrade plan, and anticipated Indian railway investments exceeding $7.6 billion by 2025.

Material Innovations in Advanced Ceramics Are Engineering the Future of Bearings

Innovation in materials science is a critical catalyst for growth of bearings market, enabling the development of bearings that are more efficient, durable, and lightweight. A prime example of this is SKF's introduction in February 2025 of a new line of ceramic ball-equipped polymer cage bearings specifically engineered for the demanding environment of electric vehicles. The impact of such innovations is significant, as the use of lightweight hybrid materials and ceramic hybrid bearings has been shown to reduce friction losses by up to 10%. The market is responding enthusiastically to these advancements.

The ball bearings segment, a core component of the overall market, was valued at approximately US$ 26.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to see explosive growth, reaching an estimated US$ 68.5 billion by 2034, driven in large part by the adoption of these superior materials.

A Global Perspective on Regional Dynamics of the Growing Bearings Market

The demand for bearings is a truly global phenomenon, with both mature and emerging economies contributing significantly to the market's expansion. The Asia Pacific market stands out, with its value surging to $32.20 billion in 2024, and it is predicted to be worth around US$ 96 billion by 2033. The sheer volume is also impressive, with consumption in the region projected to reach 5.8 million tons by the end of 2035.

In North America, the U.S. bearings market generated revenues of around US$ 8.2 billion in 2024, with projections showing it reaching approximately US$ 30 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, China's market is expected to grow to a value of US$ 43 billion by 2034, and India's total vehicle production reached 30.6 million vehicles in 2024, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricyclesin. It signals a strong domestic demand for automotive bearings.

The Intensely Competitive Landscape Demands Innovation From Key Market Players

The global bearings market is defined by fierce competition, prompting key players to invest heavily in R&D and strategic market expansion. NTN Corporation reported net sales of 825,587 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an operating income of 22,959 million yen. Despite a net loss, the company increased its annual dividend, signaling confidence.

Schaeffler AG showcased strong performance with revenues of 5.9 billion euros and capital expenditures of 250 million euros in Q1 2025, anticipating full-year revenues between 23 and 25 billion euros. Its Bearings & Industrial Solutions division alone generated revenue of 1,627 million euros in that quarter. In India, Schaeffler India Ltd. reported a profit of Rs 938.86 crore for the year ended 2024 on a total income of Rs 8,232.38 crore, reflecting its strong regional presence.

In a key strategic move, NSK Ltd. launched innovative bearings with embedded sensors in January 2024, highlighting the drive towards smart, data-driven components in the bearings market.

The Aftermarket and MRO Sector Presents a Significant and Growing Opportunity

The aftermarket, encompassing maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), represents a vital and expanding revenue stream within the global bearings market. As the installed base of machinery, vehicles, and equipment across all industries ages, the need for replacement parts becomes more critical. This is particularly evident in the capital-intensive renewable energy sector, where the aftermarket segment for wind power bearings is growing at a robust annual rate of 9.1%.

Illustrating the long-term value, it is estimated that over a 25-year operational lifespan of a wind turbine, the average bearing replacement costs constitute approximately 5-7% of the total maintenance expenditures. This consistent, non-discretionary demand provides a stable and predictable source of revenue for manufacturers and distributors, balancing the cyclical nature of new equipment sales and underscoring the importance of a strong aftermarket strategy.

Looking for Country-Level or Section-Wise Data? Customize This Report:

Global Bearing Market Major Players:



IKO International

ISB Industries (Italcuscinetti S.p.A. a Socio Unico)

JTEKT Corporation

LYC Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler AG

SKF

Timken India Ltd.

THK CO., Ltd. Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product:



Ball Bearings



Deep Groove Ball Bearings



Self-Aligning Ball Bearings



Angular-Contact Ball Bearings

Thrust Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings



Tapered Roller Bearings



Spherical Roller Bearings



Cylindrical Roller Bearings

Needle Roller Bearings

Mounted Bearings

Linear Bearings

Slide Bearings

Jewel Bearings

Frictionless Bearings Others

By Size:



30 to 40 mm

41 to 50 mm

51 to 60 mm

61 to 70 mm 70 mm & above

By Material:



Specialty Steel Alloys

Plastic Ceramics

By Industry:



Automotive



OEM

Aftermarket

Industrial



Agriculture



Railway



Mining



Aerospace



Machine Tools



Exports Others

By Industrial:



OEM's Aftermarket

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: