Career Mastered Magazine Announces 2025 National Top Entrepreneurial Women To Watch

Meet The Power 35: Women Who Are Shaping the Future"

- Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay WickerDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Career Mastered is proud to announce the 2025 class of the National Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch, a prestigious annual honor recognizing women entrepreneurs boldly building and scaling ventures, shaping industries, and demonstrating leadership , innovation, and resilience despite the odds. Career Mastered identified entrepreneurial women who lead by example and impact, and who have made significant contributions to the marketplace. These women inspire others while mastering their careers.These dynamic women exemplify what it means to lead with vision and courage. From real estate and finance to beauty, tech, wellness, education, and logistics, these honorees are making significant contributions to the business economy while inspiring the next generation of female founders.“In an ever-changing business climate, these women have not only navigated uncertainty-they have triumphed,” said Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, CEO, Founder & Publisher, Career Mastered Magazine.“Their entrepreneurial drive and bold leadership are what America needs right now to power innovation, economic growth, and inclusive prosperity. With women now making up a whopping 40% of new entrepreneurs, it's clear more women are turning to entrepreneurship than ever before." This list arrives at a critical time. Women entrepreneurs are starting businesses at record speed, yet still face barriers to funding, visibility, and scalability. This recognition is both a celebration and a call to action to support the advancement of women founders.The Career Mastered selection committee used a competitive nomination and evaluation process, focusing on: demonstrated leadership, innovation in products, services, or business models, impact in community and industry, resilience in overcoming challenges, scalability, and future vision.This curated list represents those whose work, determination, and creativity have positioned them as standouts on the national stage.2025 National Honorees: Career Mastered Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch.Cynthia Barnes – Founder, Thank You; It's TrueTM.Katrina Belin – Founder & CEO, Pink Diamond Beauty Mall.Valarie R. Brooks – Founder & CEO, Valarie R. Brooks Real Estate & Business Academy.Tanisha Burke – Founder & Owner, Malaysian Lights Candles.Kim Boudreau Smith – Founder & CEO, Her Bold Voice.Vivian Delgado Johnson – Founder & CEO, Vivid Strategies, Inc + Vivid Strategies Consulting.Dr. Samantha DeLoache – Pharmacy Manager, Kintegra Health & Founder, Modeling Pharmacist.Lauren Fitzpatrick Shanks – Founder & CEO, KeepWOL.Iesha Marie Fox – Founder, Bloom Theory & Brand Style Director.Latonya Garth – Founder & CEO, IMAGINE Mentoring.Tamara Genwright – Founder & CEO, Wealth Advisory Solutions.Dr. Meg Gibson – Founder & CEO True Choices Consulting.Stephanie Hancock – Founder & CEO, Career Rise.Linda Hannah – Founder & CEO, Linda Hannah Speaks.Raquelle Harris – Founder/Principal, Write Down to It & Host/Producer Rocki's Reality.Colette Hughes – Founder & CEO, Virtual Real Estate Services and VRES Holdings.Marina Ivanov – Co-Founder & CEO, APEX Transit Solutions.Jania Massey – CEO, Huepact; Founder/Executive Director, Stiletto Boss University.Melissa McClary Davis – Founder & CEO, Wise Digital Marketing.Melody Marie – Founder & Owner, Melody Marie Fitness.Lindsey McMillion Stemann – Founder & CEO, McMillion Consulting.Sonja Moffett – Founder & CEO, SonAI Strategies.Portia Mount – Founder & CEO, Mount Creative.Tammra (Tammi) Norman – Founder & CEO Pretty Tammi the DJ Events & Entertainment.Shanise Pearce – Founder & CEO, The Advocate's Table.Kayvonna Stigall – Founder & CEO, Rise Above the Clouds Educational Services.Evelyn Summerville – Founder & CEO, Evelyn Summerville Leadership & Life Coaching.Chase Terry – Founder & CEO, CCQ Skincare.Dr. Carmen Thomas – Founder & CEO, Transformation GEMS.Gwen Thomas – Founder & CEO, Fresh Perspectives Seminars.Angianein Wallace – Founder & CEO, 8th Reign.Rashida“Glam Doctor” Williams – Founder & CEO, The Glam Doctor.Rasheda K. Williams – Founder & CEO, Inspired Life Professionals.Tonia Williams – Founder & CEO, Universal Special Events, Inc..Robin Wilson – Founder & CEO, Vesey Lane GoodsAbout Career MasteredCareer Mastered Magazine is a distinctive publication dedicated to women's global leadership and career advancement.

