Top Russian economic aide tells Putin US-Russia discussions will win out

2025-08-06 09:30:31
(MENAFN) A top economic aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism Wednesday that diplomacy will prevail in US-Russia relations, following a high-profile visit by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), took to X to share his confidence in the diplomatic process. “Dialogue will prevail,” he wrote in English, thanking followers for their “kind wishes for a successful visit of Steve Witkoff to Moscow.”

Dmitriev was among the Russian officials who greeted Witkoff upon his arrival at Vnukovo Airport. The two were later spotted walking through Zaryadye Park, a short distance from the Kremlin, before Witkoff held direct talks with Putin lasting approximately three hours.

