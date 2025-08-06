Rickelton Not Aiming To Change Approach In Bid To Claim South Africa T20I Opening Slot

MENAFN - IANS) Darwin, Aug 6 (IANS) Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton said he will stick to his aggressive batting approach in a bid to own South Africa's T20I opening slot ahead of next year's World Cup, set to happen in India and Sri Lanka.

With no Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks in the team, Rickleton, 27, is set to partner 17-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius at the top of the order in the three-match T20I series against Australia starting on Sunday.

"I'm still trying to establish myself in the T20 side but I don't think there'll be any expectation for me to change anything that I've been doing in these last two years. It's just an opportunity for me to hopefully claim that opening spot for this South African side, going into the World Cup and further on past that," Rickleton was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

He also feels the return of captain Aiden Markram and experienced batters Rassie van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs would further allow him to play his natural game. "The way the team is structured fits the mould of how they want me to play too, so I'm pretty comfortable with what's required. I am always looking to land that first punch and get the side off to a good start no matter who's alongside me at the top."

Rickelton admitted he had not been 'hitting the ball too well' in recent days at the practice session after six weeks off the cricketing schedule, but was confident of finding rhythm quickly ahead of series against Australia.

"I haven't been hitting the ball too well these last couple of days but I'm not too worried. We've played a lot of cricket this year already and it's not something that you just lose full stop. It will take a few more sessions for me to get going."

"But I'm watching the rest of the guys, they're really hitting the ball quite nicely and you can see the guys that have been playing are moving a lot better than a few of the guys that have taken a little bit of time off."

He signed off by saying the the packed schedule of playing non-stop eight months of cricket, including an IPL 2025 stint with the Mumbai Indians, had already taught him lessons in mental and physical workload management.

"This was my first IPL year and it's long three months in India which can really stretch you, mentally more than anything. I would still like to play leagues when the opportunity comes along and next year there's a break after the IPL so there's some space in between."

"Once you get to the groove of playing a lot of cricket, it can be really nice when you're playing quite well but it can also be quite dark if you're not playing too well. It's more trying to manage the space mentally. That's probably the balance that I'm trying to walk at the moment."