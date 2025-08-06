Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Large-Scale Fire In French Aude Department Burns 14,000 Hectares


2025-08-06 09:13:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- A large-scale fire in the Aude department of southern France has extended to cover about 14,000 hectares, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several civilians and firefighters, said French authorities on Wednesday.
The French Ministry of Ecological Transition said in a statement carried by BFMTV, that the fire is considered one of the most violent fires France has witnessed in recent years, leading to several evacuations of municipalities, while firefighting efforts are still ongoing.
Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher stated on X that the fires have consumed an area equivalent to the total burned areas in France during 2024, and more than double that of 2023, adding that emergency crews' continue to work around the clock.
Head of the Aude fire brigade, Colonel Christophe Magny stated that high temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity created ideal conditions for the fire to spread.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stated that he would visit the site of the fire this afternoon, accompanied by Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, where they will inspect the town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, which witnessed a fatality.
During the visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to provide an update on the situation and meet with firefighters, paramedics, and local residents. (end)
