Exclusive | In Conversation with Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO & Co-Founder of Jarsh Safety
Ques: What inspired you to turn Jarsh from an engineering experiment into a leader in smart industrial safety?
Jarsh started as a garage innovation, we wanted to solve one simple but critical problem: heat stress in workers. The AC Helmet was our first breakthrough, and when we saw how it impacted lives, from miners in Rajasthan to traffic police in Ahmedabad, we realized this wasn’t just an experiment. It was a responsibility. That’s when we shifted gears and began building a full-stack safety technology company focused on proactive, worker-first innovation.
Ques: How did creating a safety brand change how industries think about frontline worker protection?
Before Jarsh, safety was mostly reactive, alarms and warnings after something went wrong. We flipped that thinking. Our clients now see safety as a performance enabler. When a worker wears a Smart AC Helmet or uses SmartVolt, it's not just protection, it’s precision, comfort, and confidence and a tool to prevent an accident. We’ve helped shift the conversation from basic compliance to intelligent safety.
Ques: What’s driving your rapid growth and adoption in high-risk sectors like manufacturing and power?
Three things: credibility, simplicity and evidence. Our products solve real problems with plug-and-play ease. Sectors like power, mining, and heavy manufacturing can’t afford downtime or accidents, and when they see devices like SmartVolt prevent shocks or our DownAlert system detect a fall in real-time, the adoption becomes immediate. Our growth is proof that industry is ready for next-gen safety.
Ques: How are you scaling up globally?
What’s fueling us is our focus in expanding our product line, we are launching 10 products per year and we’ve doubled down on product quality, OEM partnerships, and enterprise relationships. We’ve entered the MENA region, launched in the UAE, and are setting up channel partners in Saudi and Africa. We're also innovating fast, every quarter brings a new product or a major update. And our brand now stands for one thing across markets: trusted, smart protection for those on the front lines.
Ques: How can technologies like yours elevate safety audits and compliance in Indian manufacturing units?
Most safety audits today rely on paper logs and assumptions. Our systems, like WorkAlive and Smart PPE, generate real-time data in remote inspections with proofs of work, hazard proximity, incident alerts. This shifts audits from checkbox tasks to data-driven evaluations. It helps factories not just stay compliant, but become genuinely safer and more efficient workplaces.
Ques: What’s been your biggest challenge scaling R&D and protecting innovation as you expand internationally?
Scaling hardware R&D is tough. You need fast prototyping, field testing, compliance approvals, all while ensuring reliability. Protecting IP is even tougher, especially when expanding to regions where enforcement is inconsistent. We’ve built strong internal protocols and are working with legal partners globally to safeguard what we create. But honestly, speed and staying ahead in innovation is our best protection.
Ques: How do frontline worker insights directly shape Jarsh’s product breakthroughs?
Every product we build starts on the ground. Whether it’s a welder saying “I can’t see with this face shield” or a lineman asking “Will this beep if I get too close to a live wire?”, these insights become design specs. Our teams spend time in the field, and it’s this loop, from site to lab to site again, that powers our breakthroughs. Workers aren’t just users; they’re co-developers in spirit.
Ques: With global ambitions, how crucial are government policy and partnerships across MENA for your next phase?
Extremely crucial. In MENA, large infrastructure projects are often tied to government mandates. Policy support for heat stress mitigation, fall detection, or electrification safety directly accelerates our adoption. We're working with policymakers, regulators, and local partners to align with national safety goals. In fact, we see the MENA region not just as a market, but as a collaborative partner in shaping the future of smart safety.
