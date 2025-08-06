Wizard Of Ducts Introduces Electrostatic Air Duct Sanitation For Health-Sensitive Environments

MENAFN - GetNews)Wizard of Ducts, a family-owned HVAC specialist, has introduced a state-of-the-art air duct sanitation system designed for health-sensitive environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and commercial buildings, supporting those with compromised immune systems or heightened sensitivities.







Over time, dust, pollen, and other contaminants accumulate inside HVAC systems, reducing overall indoor air quality. Wizard of Ducts addresses this with a system that utilizes an electrostatically applied antimicrobial solution that kills up to 98% of airborne germs and contaminants on contact. Paired with their patented Cyclone Vac, a quadruple HEPA-filtered extraction system, the company offers a complete non-invasive solution for improving indoor air quality in both residential and commercial settings.

“Indoor air quality plays a critical role in the health and comfort of building occupants, especially in environments where individuals may be more vulnerable to allergens or airborne pathogens,” said Mark B., a representative from Wizard of Ducts.“Our proprietary system allows for deep cleaning and sanitation, reducing bacteria, mold spores, and allergens at the source.”

Wizard of Duct's proprietary system doesn't rely on abrasive brushes. It also doesn't require cutting into ductwork, preserving the integrity of the HVAC system while delivering a thorough, high-efficiency clean. The process is safe for both metal and flexible ductwork, includes full mold remediation capabilities, and can be paired with UV air filtration.

In recent months, the company has seen increased demand from schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals seeking proactive quality measures. By aligning its services with current best practices and emerging health standards, Wizard of Ducts is helping clients build healthier environments that support employee well-being and public safety.

“Facilities management teams are increasingly proactive about air quality, and we're proud to support them with services that are both effective and environmentally safe,” added Mark.

As a member of the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), Wizard of Ducts is trained in the latest NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association) standards and continues to invest in up-to-date practices that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The company serves clients throughout New York City, Westchester County, Rockland County, and all of New Jersey, providing services tailored for both commercial and residential properties. Its solutions are ideal for allergy sufferers and individuals sensitive to dust, pollen, and microbial particles commonly found in air duct systems.

For more information about Wizard of Ducts' electrostatic air duct sanitation system or to schedule an appointment, please visit .

About Wizard of Ducts

Wizard of Ducts is a family-owned HVAC company with nearly 30 years of experience specializing in air duct cleaning, sanitization, and mold remediation. Using advanced, non-invasive technology, the company serves residential, commercial, and healthcare clients with a focus on indoor air quality, safety, and system integrity.