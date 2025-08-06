New European Auto Center, GB Motors, Opens In Dallas With Luxury Detailing And Performance Upgrades

MENAFN - GetNews)



GB Motors Offers High-End Detailing, Performance Upgrades, and European Auto Repair for Audi, BMW, Porsche & More

Dallas, TX - August 6, 2025 - Dallas has a new destination for European auto enthusiasts who demand more from their repair, detailing, and performance experience. GB Motors, located at 11444 N Stemmons Fwy, is now open and raising the bar for European car care across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Founded by Gleb Blekher, GB Motors was created for those who believe their vehicles deserve the best on the road and in the shop. Specializing in Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and other high-end European brands, the shop offers precision service, custom upgrades, and luxury detailing under one roof.







Built for Drivers Who Expect Excellence

GB Motors delivers dealership-level diagnostics, preventative maintenance, and repairs, all performed by highly skilled, ASE-certified technicians. With an emphasis on transparency and client experience, every vehicle undergoes a digital inspection with photo and video documentation, ensuring clear communication and the use of OEM-quality parts.

Whether you're looking for Audi repair in Dallas, routine BMW maintenance, or Porsche diagnostics, GB Motors provides factory-spec service tailored for performance and longevity.

Luxury Detailing & Ceramic Coating in Dallas, TX

GB Motors is redefining what premium detailing means in the Dallas auto scene. More than just a wash, their luxury detailing services are meticulously crafted to preserve, protect, and enhance every curve of your high-end vehicle. With a dedicated detailing bay outfitted for precision care, services include hand washing, multi-stage paint correction, and long-lasting ceramic coatings that shield your investment from the harsh Texas climate.

Every vehicle is treated with professional-grade products and tailored techniques to suit its finish, paint type, and usage. Whether you're prepping a showpiece or maintaining your daily driver, GB Motors delivers showroom-level results with every visit.

Whether you're protecting a new car or restoring a classic finish, their ceramic coating services in Dallas, TX, offer hydrophobic protection, UV resistance, and unmatched gloss, making them a top choice for owners of Audi, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury European brands.

Performance Upgrades for the True Enthusiast

For drivers who view their vehicles as an extension of their passion, GB Motors offers custom-tailored performance upgrades that deliver more than just horsepower. Specializing in ECU tuning, suspension enhancements, and performance tire upgrades, every modification is engineered for real-world results, refined ride quality, improved handling, and elevated driving experience.

From Porsche performance upgrades in Dallas to Audi ECU tuning and BMW suspension packages, GB Motors delivers enthusiast-grade performance backed by in-house-tested components and advanced diagnostic tools from AlienTech. Whether you're chasing faster lap times or simply want a more responsive drive through Dallas streets, GB Motors builds performance packages that are as unique as the driver behind the wheel.

From subtle enhancements to full-scale upgrades, GB Motors is fast becoming the go-to performance shop for European automotive enthusiasts in North Texas.

A New Hub for European Auto Repair in North Texas

Strategically located just minutes from Dallas's luxury corridors, GB Motors serves a growing community of discerning drivers in Highland Park, Plano, Grapevine, Southlake, and surrounding areas. This isn't just another shop; it's a high-touch, high-performance facility that fuses mechanical expertise with a concierge-style experience.

Comprehensive Services Include:



OEM-level diagnostics and repairs for Audi, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and more

Preventative maintenance and synthetic oil changes tailored to factory specifications

Digital vehicle inspections (DVIs) with full photo and video transparency

Luxury detailing, paint correction, and ceramic coating services

Advanced tuning and custom performance upgrades Suspension improvements, handling packages, and tire sales for optimized road feel and ride comfort

Whether you're maintaining, restoring, or modifying your European vehicle, GB Motors offers the full spectrum of services to keep it looking, running, and performing at its peak.

Amenities That Match the Experience

GB Motors believes the customer experience should match the caliber of the vehicles it services. The gated facility ensures safety and discretion, while the high-end customer lounge offers a comfortable space to unwind, complete with Wi-Fi, snacks, beverages, and streaming entertainment.

Need to be somewhere? The shop offers local Uber shuttle service, giving you flexibility while your vehicle gets expert attention. Whether you're waiting for a quick service or dropping off for a full detail or performance tune, every aspect of the experience is designed to feel effortless.

Now Accepting Appointments

GB Motors is officially open and welcoming new clients. Whether you're booking regular maintenance, a full detail, or a custom performance consultation, the team is ready to provide unmatched care for your European vehicle.

Experience the next evolution in European auto repair. Visit or call 945-954-1142 to schedule your appointment today.

About GB Motors

GB Motors is Dallas's premier destination for European auto service, detailing, and performance. Located at 11444 N Stemmons Fwy, the facility offers expert repairs, luxury cosmetic services, and enthusiast-grade performance upgrades for Audi, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and other elite European marques. Built on transparency, precision, and customer-first values, GB Motors is where power meets perfection.