Endometriosis Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Organon, Ironwood Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Abbvie/Neurocrine Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Endometriosis pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Endometriosis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Endometriosis Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Endometriosis Market.

The Endometriosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Endometriosis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Endometriosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Endometriosis companies working in the treatment market are Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others, are developing therapies for the Endometriosis treatment



Emerging Endometriosis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Endometriosis market in the coming years.

In July 2025, A drug candidate once described by Organon as its“biggest potential opportunity” failed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, leading the company to discontinue its development for Endometriosis. Organon, a women's health-focused company, acquired the candidate OG-6219 through its $75 million acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021, shortly after spinning off from Merck & Co. The company launched a Phase 2 trial in 2022, enrolling 354 premenopausal women suffering from moderate to severe Endometriosis-related pain. Participants were randomized to receive one of three doses of OG-6219 or a placebo. Organon had hoped the drug would alleviate pain by inhibiting a hormone involved in uterine tissue growth and inflammation, but the trial failed to meet expectations.

In March 2025, The first long-term daily oral treatment for Endometriosis has been recommended for routine use on the NHS in England. In its final draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advised that relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, also known as relugolix combination therapy (relugolix CT), should be offered to adults of reproductive age whose Endometriosis symptoms persist despite previous medical or surgical treatments. This marks the first time a daily pill of this kind has been approved for long-term Endometriosis management by the NHS, with around 1,000 women expected to benefit each year.

In October 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a sponsored research collaboration with the University of Cincinnati to explore its innovative cyclic peptide candidate, certepetide, in combination with bevacizumab (a VEGF inhibitor). The study will utilize a preclinical animal model to evaluate the potential of this combination therapy for treating Endometriosis.

In October 2024, Hope Medicine Inc. reported positive findings from an interim analysis of its global Phase II trial, titled "A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of HMI-115 in Women with Moderate to Severe Endometriosis-Associated Pain Over a 12-Week Treatment Period." HMI-115, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the prolactin receptor, represents a first-in-class therapy for Endometriosis. Notably, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has granted HMI-115 Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

In May 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has commenced its Phase I first-in-human clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the investigational drug NBI-1117567 in healthy adults. NBI-1117567 is an experimental oral selective muscarinic agonist, with a preference for M1 over M4 receptors, being developed as a potential treatment for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders

In May 2024, TiumBio Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for rare and incurable diseases, reported positive topline results from its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Merigolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, for the treatment of moderate to severe Endometriosis-associated pain. In April 2024, By the end of this year, Gynica, an Israeli company, plans to administer the first dose in a Phase I trial for its cannabinoid-based therapies, IntraVagS301 and IntraVagS302, designed for Endometriosis. This trial aims to assess the safety, toxicity, and pharmacokinetics of these drugs, which utilize microencapsulation technology

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other pelvic organs. This tissue responds to hormonal changes and can cause pain, inflammation, scar tissue, and fertility issues. Common symptoms include severe menstrual cramps and pelvic pain.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Endometriosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Endometriosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



FOR 6219: Organon

IW-3300: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

MT-2990: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate): AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences

Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals

OVAREST (leuprorelin oral): SWK/Enteris BioPharma

HMI-115: Bayer/Hope Medicine

TU2670 (NCE-403): Tiumbio

OG-6219: Organon

Quinagolide: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Linzagolix: ObsEva

Endometriosis Route of Administration

Endometriosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Endometriosis Molecule Type

Endometriosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Endometriosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Endometriosis Assessment by Product Type

Endometriosis By Stage and Product Type

Endometriosis Assessment by Route of Administration

Endometriosis By Stage and Route of Administration

Endometriosis Assessment by Molecule Type Endometriosis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Endometriosis Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Endometriosis product details are provided in the report. Download the Endometriosis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Endometriosis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Endometriosis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Endometriosis are - AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Organon, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ObsEva SA, Myovant Sciences, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, TiumBio Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others.

Endometriosis Pipeline Analysis:

The Endometriosis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Endometriosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Endometriosis Treatment.

Endometriosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Endometriosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Endometriosis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Endometriosis drugs and therapies

Endometriosis Pipeline Market Drivers

The development of drug delivery systems represents a new approach in pain treatment among Endometriosis patients, extensive research on Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Endometriosis Market.

Endometriosis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, less robust pipeline, high cost of treatment procedures and other factors are creating obstacles in the Endometriosis Market growth.

Scope of Endometriosis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Endometriosis Companies: Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others

Key Endometriosis Therapies: FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others

Endometriosis Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and Endometriosis emerging therapies Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and Endometriosis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Endometriosis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Endometriosis Report Introduction

2. Endometriosis Executive Summary

3. Endometriosis Overview

4. Endometriosis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Endometriosis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Endometriosis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Endometriosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Endometriosis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Endometriosis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Endometriosis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Endometriosis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Endometriosis Key Companies

14. Endometriosis Key Products

15. Endometriosis Unmet Needs

16 . Endometriosis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Endometriosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Endometriosis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.