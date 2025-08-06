Endometriosis Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Organon, Ironwood Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Abbvie/Neurocrine Biosciences
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Endometriosis pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Endometriosis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Endometriosis Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Endometriosis Market.
The Endometriosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Endometriosis Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Endometriosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Endometriosis companies working in the treatment market are Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others, are developing therapies for the Endometriosis treatment
Emerging Endometriosis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Endometriosis market in the coming years.
In July 2025, A drug candidate once described by Organon as its“biggest potential opportunity” failed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, leading the company to discontinue its development for Endometriosis. Organon, a women's health-focused company, acquired the candidate OG-6219 through its $75 million acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021, shortly after spinning off from Merck & Co. The company launched a Phase 2 trial in 2022, enrolling 354 premenopausal women suffering from moderate to severe Endometriosis-related pain. Participants were randomized to receive one of three doses of OG-6219 or a placebo. Organon had hoped the drug would alleviate pain by inhibiting a hormone involved in uterine tissue growth and inflammation, but the trial failed to meet expectations.
In March 2025, The first long-term daily oral treatment for Endometriosis has been recommended for routine use on the NHS in England. In its final draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advised that relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, also known as relugolix combination therapy (relugolix CT), should be offered to adults of reproductive age whose Endometriosis symptoms persist despite previous medical or surgical treatments. This marks the first time a daily pill of this kind has been approved for long-term Endometriosis management by the NHS, with around 1,000 women expected to benefit each year.
In October 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a sponsored research collaboration with the University of Cincinnati to explore its innovative cyclic peptide candidate, certepetide, in combination with bevacizumab (a VEGF inhibitor). The study will utilize a preclinical animal model to evaluate the potential of this combination therapy for treating Endometriosis.
In October 2024, Hope Medicine Inc. reported positive findings from an interim analysis of its global Phase II trial, titled "A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of HMI-115 in Women with Moderate to Severe Endometriosis-Associated Pain Over a 12-Week Treatment Period." HMI-115, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the prolactin receptor, represents a first-in-class therapy for Endometriosis. Notably, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has granted HMI-115 Breakthrough Therapy Designation.
In May 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has commenced its Phase I first-in-human clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the investigational drug NBI-1117567 in healthy adults. NBI-1117567 is an experimental oral selective muscarinic agonist, with a preference for M1 over M4 receptors, being developed as a potential treatment for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders
In May 2024, TiumBio Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for rare and incurable diseases, reported positive topline results from its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Merigolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, for the treatment of moderate to severe Endometriosis-associated pain.
In April 2024, By the end of this year, Gynica, an Israeli company, plans to administer the first dose in a Phase I trial for its cannabinoid-based therapies, IntraVagS301 and IntraVagS302, designed for Endometriosis. This trial aims to assess the safety, toxicity, and pharmacokinetics of these drugs, which utilize microencapsulation technology
Endometriosis Overview
Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other pelvic organs. This tissue responds to hormonal changes and can cause pain, inflammation, scar tissue, and fertility issues. Common symptoms include severe menstrual cramps and pelvic pain.
Emerging Endometriosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
FOR 6219: Organon
IW-3300: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
MT-2990: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate): AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences
Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals
OVAREST (leuprorelin oral): SWK/Enteris BioPharma
HMI-115: Bayer/Hope Medicine
TU2670 (NCE-403): Tiumbio
OG-6219: Organon
Quinagolide: Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Linzagolix: ObsEva
Endometriosis Route of Administration
Endometriosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Inhalation
Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral
Intranasal
Intravenous
Intravenous/ Subcutaneous
NA
Oral
Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Endometriosis Molecule Type
Endometriosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Antibody
Antisense oligonucleotides
Immunotherapy
Monoclonal antibody
Peptides
Protein
Recombinant protein
Small molecule
Stem Cell
Vaccine
Endometriosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Endometriosis Assessment by Product Type
Endometriosis By Stage and Product Type
Endometriosis Assessment by Route of Administration
Endometriosis By Stage and Route of Administration
Endometriosis Assessment by Molecule Type
Endometriosis by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Endometriosis Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Some of the key companies in the Endometriosis Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Endometriosis are - AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Organon, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ObsEva SA, Myovant Sciences, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, TiumBio Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others.
Endometriosis Pipeline Analysis:
The Endometriosis pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Endometriosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Endometriosis Treatment.
Endometriosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Endometriosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Endometriosis market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Endometriosis Pipeline Market Drivers
The development of drug delivery systems represents a new approach in pain treatment among Endometriosis patients, extensive research on Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Endometriosis Market.
Endometriosis Pipeline Market Barriers
However, less robust pipeline, high cost of treatment procedures and other factors are creating obstacles in the Endometriosis Market growth.
Scope of Endometriosis Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Endometriosis Companies: Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others
Key Endometriosis Therapies: FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others
Endometriosis Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and Endometriosis emerging therapies
Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and Endometriosis market barriers
