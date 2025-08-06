403
3 Female Teacher Winners Of 18Th Khalifa Educational Award Honored
Amman, August 6 (Petra) - Minister of Education Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh honored Jordanian female teachers for winning the 18th Khalifa Educational Award.
In a ceremony held Wednesday, the minister honored Dr. Fatima Ali Wazzan Sarhan, a teacher at Arqoub Mixed Basic School in Northwestern Badia district, who secured the Khalifa Educational Award in the "Arab Creative Teacher" category.
The minister also honored Dr. Nisreen Mohammed Hamid Ja'afreh, an educational supervisor from Southern Mazar Education Directorate, who garnered the "Educational Research" category, and Dr. Sana Mahmoud Salem Samadi from University of Jordan for snatching the award for "Educational Research" category.
Greeting the winning teachers, he said the ministry is "keen" to support creative teachers and nurture talented individuals.
On their contributions, he expressed "his pride" in Jordanian teachers and their capabilities, which have contributed to building multiple educational systems in brotherly Arab countries.
The minister also praised the "distinguished" contributions of the Kingdom's teaching staff in the various award cycles.
The participants' success on podiums in various fields reflects "development of Jordan's education system, its excellence, and its compliance to the best international practices," he pointed out.
