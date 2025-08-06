403
JCI Report Outlines Regulatory Solutions For Jordan's Food Industry Challenges
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 6 (Petra) –Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) issued the third report in its reform series, themed: "Regulatory Challenges Pending Solutions," which focuses on the food, supply, agricultural, and livestock industries, which are "highly closely" linked to Jordan's food security and economic stability.
According to a JCI statement issued on Wednesday, the report continues the chamber's "institutional" approach to identify the "key" regulatory hardships facing Jordan's various industrial sub-sectors, as well as "practical" solutions in line with priorities of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), specifically under the axis: "Unleashing Potential."
The report indicated that the sector, despite its "strategic" importance, faces challenges amid a "growing" need to expand production base and enhance reliance on local inputs.
The chamber said addressing these challenges is a "national priority" and aligns with priorities of Jordan's economic modernization and the food security strategy.
In its report, the JCI noted projected solutions "do not require new budgets or direct financial support, but rather decisions that enhance local production".
