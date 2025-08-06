Cadent Appoints Jeremy Haft As Executive Vice President Of Sales & Growth Markets

Trusted industry sales leader joins Cadent to accelerate CTV and digital expansion as part of an omnichannel growth initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent , the predictive advertising platform, today announced that industry sales leader Jeremy Haft has joined as Executive Vice President, Sales & Growth Markets. Reporting to Jes Santoro, Chief Revenue Officer, Haft will lead sales strategy and spearhead growth initiatives in connected TV (CTV), digital, and linear platforms across Cadent's North American regions. Known for deepening customer relationships, he will be responsible for expanding into new markets and developing innovative commercial partnerships that deliver real-world outcomes for clients.

With over two decades of experience delivering growth for modern media and advertising technology businesses, Haft brings a track record of building high-performing sales teams, launching omnichannel ad products, and designing commercial frameworks. Before joining Cadent, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at both Digital Remedy and Channel Factory and held senior leadership positions at Viant Technology and Amobee.

"Jeremy's arrival comes at a time when Cadent is accelerating its omnichannel solutions and strategies to set the new standard in predictive advertising," said Jes Santoro. "His incredible fluency in all media, his trusted reputation in the industry, and his ability to lead with solutions make him the ideal partner to propel our next chapter of growth."

Haft will partner with Lindsay Teague, SVP of Strategic Accounts, to unify Cadent's sales organization. Together, they will lead the adoption of a new solution-selling framework, build differentiated go-tomarket narratives, and scale advertiser partnerships that continue to expand Cadent's market share.

"The new Cadent is redefining what's possible in advertising with end-to-end solutions and industry-leading predictive technology. I'm excited to be part of a trusted partner that works with so many leading advertisers and their agencies," said Haft. "Cadent's acceleration is tremendous, especially within CTV, and I look forward to building on that growth."

About Cadent

Cadent ignites seamless connections between brands, publishers and consumers. Our advanced predictive models orchestrate outcomes on any platform customers are on, across any media they consume, and at any stage of their journey. Through our transparent, enterprise-class platform that adapts in real time and connects with hundreds of partners, we drive measurable outcomes across every screen. Learn more at .

