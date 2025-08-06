Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Georgia Discuss Expansion Of Transport Corridors

2025-08-06 09:07:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, focusing on strengthening regional trade and transport links, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of developing connectivity through the Black Sea–Caspian Sea and Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (Lapis Lazuli) transport corridors. President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's interest in expanding these routes to enhance regional logistics and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze lauded the exemplary orchestration of the international symposium and extended cordial salutations from Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili. He observed that the Forum encapsulates Turkmenistan's dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals framework.

Both leaders underscored the robust expansion of bilateral discourse and collaboration across sectors, including industry, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange. They articulated a reciprocal inclination towards enhancing synergies in the domains of scientific inquiry, artistic endeavors, and humanitarian initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of shared commitment to furthering long-term cooperation based on principles of equality, trust, and mutual benefit.

