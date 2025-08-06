Turkmenistan, Georgia Discuss Expansion Of Transport Corridors
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of developing connectivity through the Black Sea–Caspian Sea and Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (Lapis Lazuli) transport corridors. President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's interest in expanding these routes to enhance regional logistics and economic cooperation.
Prime Minister Kobakhidze lauded the exemplary orchestration of
the international symposium and extended cordial salutations from
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili. He observed that the Forum
encapsulates Turkmenistan's dedication to the Sustainable
Development Goals framework.
Both leaders underscored the robust expansion of bilateral discourse and collaboration across sectors, including industry, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange. They articulated a reciprocal inclination towards enhancing synergies in the domains of scientific inquiry, artistic endeavors, and humanitarian initiatives.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of shared commitment to furthering long-term cooperation based on principles of equality, trust, and mutual benefit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment