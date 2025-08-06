First Deputy Head Of Kherson Regional Council Among Wounded In Nighttime Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sobolevsky himself told this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I was hit again at night during artillery shelling of residential buildings in the city center. Doctors insisted on hospitalization,” said the first deputy chairman of the regional council.

According to him, he was indoors during the shelling, did not suffer any shrapnel wounds, but was affected by the blast wave and suffered concussion.

As this is the second time that 44-year-old Sobolevsky has been injured as a result of shelling, he decided not to refuse hospitalization this time, but continues to work from the hospital.

Russian drone attacks injure two more incommunity

According to information from the Kherson Regional Military Administration , the 44-year-old Kherson resident, who was injured last night due to Russian shelling of the city center, was diagnosed with concussion, blast and closed head injuries. The victim was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, among those injured as a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson on June 5, 2025, was the first deputy head of the regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky. He was diagnosed with concussion, brain contusion, explosive and closed traumatic brain injury.

Photo: Facebook / Yuriy Sobolevsky