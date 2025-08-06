Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Garabagh University Halts Admissions For English And Russian Departments In 2025/26

Garabagh University Halts Admissions For English And Russian Departments In 2025/26


2025-08-06 09:07:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Garabagh University has announced that it will not be admitting students to its English and Russian departments for the 2025/2026 academic year, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement posted on the university's social media accounts, one of the most frequently asked questions concerned the availability of places in the English and Russian faculties.

The university clarified: "We would like to inform that there will be no student admissions for the English and Russian departments at Garabagh University in the 2025/2026 academic year."

MENAFN06082025000195011045ID1109893260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search