Garabagh University Halts Admissions For English And Russian Departments In 2025/26

Garabagh University has announced that it will not be admitting students to its English and Russian departments for the 2025/2026 academic year, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement posted on the university's social media accounts, one of the most frequently asked questions concerned the availability of places in the English and Russian faculties.

The university clarified: "We would like to inform that there will be no student admissions for the English and Russian departments at Garabagh University in the 2025/2026 academic year."