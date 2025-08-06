Designrush Officially Names The Winners Of Design Awards August 2025
[Design Awards Winners August 2025]
The monthly Design Awards highlights creations that are visually compelling and meticulously built to elevate user experiences , spark emotional connections , and drive brand growth .
Curated by an international panel of design experts, this month's winners demonstrate how sheer creativity can transform the way people experience, interact with, and remember a brand.
The winners of the August 2025 Design Awards are:
- Best Website Design: StudioBamo.J for designing Nagarā Timepieces' refined, monochrome site that blends heritage with luxury through cinematic pacing and editorial polish.
Best Logo Design : Rawcut for crafting Vatkali's minimalist monogram with an abstract geometric mark that conveys elegance, precision, and high fashion versatility.
Best Print Design : KiddoTM for reimagining Lostaunau Consulting's visual identity with expressive color, asymmetrical layouts, and dynamic branding that breaks corporate convention.
Best App Design : Unavailabl. for developing Compleo, a cross-platform AI-powered time management app with sleek dark mode UI and intuitive, friction-free UX.
Best Packaging Design : Christopher Klaich for his work on Vadoma's Tea, a richly detailed brand system inspired by mysticism and brought to life through foil finishes and thematic storytelling.
Best Video Design : Colormatics for producing PrizePicks' comedic, fast-paced campaign that fuses meme culture, satire, and sports branding into a viral-worthy narrative.
Interested participants are welcome to submit a project to the next Design Awards or explore more award-winning creations that are setting new standards for design excellence.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platfor connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
