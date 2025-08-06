403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Supports Brazil In Opposing US Tariff Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed on Wednesday his support for Brazil in defending its national sovereignty and opposing US tariff policy.
China's Xinhua News Agency reported that this came during a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the President of Brazil, during which the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.
Wang affirmed his country's support for Brazil "in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs," noting that the use of tariffs as a weapon violates the UN Charter and undermines World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
He also expressed China's willingness to work with Brazil to address external uncertainties by strengthening bilateral cooperation.
For his part, Amorim said during the call that the US imposition of high tariffs on Brazil undermines normal economic and trade relations and interferes in Brazil's internal affairs, which Brazil firmly opposes.
Amorim stressed that Brazil appreciates China's steadfast support and is willing to work with China to strengthen and develop the BRICS mechanism, strengthen the unity and self-reliance of the Global South, and uphold international fairness and justice.
Both sides also discussed the Ukraine conflict, expressing a shared commitment to promote peace talks for a political resolution.
This call came a week after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff increase on Brazil and imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. (end)
slq
China's Xinhua News Agency reported that this came during a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the President of Brazil, during which the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.
Wang affirmed his country's support for Brazil "in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs," noting that the use of tariffs as a weapon violates the UN Charter and undermines World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
He also expressed China's willingness to work with Brazil to address external uncertainties by strengthening bilateral cooperation.
For his part, Amorim said during the call that the US imposition of high tariffs on Brazil undermines normal economic and trade relations and interferes in Brazil's internal affairs, which Brazil firmly opposes.
Amorim stressed that Brazil appreciates China's steadfast support and is willing to work with China to strengthen and develop the BRICS mechanism, strengthen the unity and self-reliance of the Global South, and uphold international fairness and justice.
Both sides also discussed the Ukraine conflict, expressing a shared commitment to promote peace talks for a political resolution.
This call came a week after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff increase on Brazil and imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment