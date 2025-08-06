Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Supports Brazil In Opposing US Tariff Policy


2025-08-06 09:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed on Wednesday his support for Brazil in defending its national sovereignty and opposing US tariff policy.
China's Xinhua News Agency reported that this came during a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the President of Brazil, during which the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.
Wang affirmed his country's support for Brazil "in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs," noting that the use of tariffs as a weapon violates the UN Charter and undermines World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
He also expressed China's willingness to work with Brazil to address external uncertainties by strengthening bilateral cooperation.
For his part, Amorim said during the call that the US imposition of high tariffs on Brazil undermines normal economic and trade relations and interferes in Brazil's internal affairs, which Brazil firmly opposes.
Amorim stressed that Brazil appreciates China's steadfast support and is willing to work with China to strengthen and develop the BRICS mechanism, strengthen the unity and self-reliance of the Global South, and uphold international fairness and justice.
Both sides also discussed the Ukraine conflict, expressing a shared commitment to promote peace talks for a political resolution.
This call came a week after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff increase on Brazil and imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. (end)
