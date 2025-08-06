Back-To-School Snacking Gets A Reality Check With Crispy Green's Health Over Hypetm Campaign
"In a world filled with overprocessed snacks and confusing health claims, Crispy FruitTM is a smart, feel-good choice parents can trust," says Mia Syn, MS, RDN, nationally recognized dietitian and campaign partner. "Parents today are more label-savvy than ever, but even they can feel overwhelmed. Crispy Green makes it simple: real fruit, nothing added."
Why Parents Love Crispy FruitTM
100% Pure Fruit – No additives, preservatives, or artificial anything
Naturally Sweet & Crunchy – A kid-approved texture and taste
Shelf-Stable & Portable – Great for lunchboxes, backpacks, and after-school snacks
Nut-Free & Plant-Based – Safe for schools and allergy-sensitive households
Snack-Sized & Convenient – Individually packed for grab-and-go ease
Snack Smarter: Explore the Back-to-School Hub
As part of the campaign, Crispy Green has partnered with Mia Syn to launch a Back-to-School Resource Hub -a go-to destination filled with practical tools to help parents make smarter snack choices and separate health from hype.
Resources include:
Real-world tips from Crispy Green parents
A downloadable S.N.A.C.K.-cronym guide for navigating snack labels
Snack-packing advice from retail dietitians
A fun Health vs. Hype quiz game for parents to test their snacking knowledge
Product locator and store finder for Crispy FruitTM
Limited-Time Seasonal Offer: Try the Crispy FruitTM Trial Pack
New to Crispy FruitTM? Just in time for back-to-school, Crispy Green is offering a seasonal Trial Pack featuring four fan-favorite flavors-Strawberry, Mango, Apple, and Pineapple-each in a kid-friendly snack pouch. It's a flavorful way for families to taste the difference real fruit can make.
Available for a limited time only, the Crispy Fruit TM Trial Pack is available nationwide in Whole Foods Market Stores (nationwide), Albertsons/Safeway (Mid-Atlantic), Fareway Stores (Midwest) grocery stores , and online at crispygreen/ .
About Crispy Green ®
Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy FruitTM as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy FruitTM is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy FruitTM line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).
