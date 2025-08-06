Back-To-School Snacking Gets A Reality Check With Crispy Green's Health Over Hypetm Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crispy Greenis stepping in with its new Health Over Hypecampaign-an initiative that cuts through misleading labels and buzzwords to remind families that real, wholesome food doesn't need flashy marketing. At the heart of the campaign is Crispy Fruit, the brand's top-selling line of freeze-dried fruit snacks made with just one ingredient:

"In a world filled with overprocessed snacks and confusing health claims, Crispy FruitTM is a smart, feel-good choice parents can trust," says Mia Syn, MS, RDN, nationally recognized dietitian and campaign partner. "Parents today are more label-savvy than ever, but even they can feel overwhelmed. Crispy Green makes it simple: real fruit, nothing added."

Why Parents Love Crispy FruitTM



100% Pure Fruit – No additives, preservatives, or artificial anything

Naturally Sweet & Crunchy – A kid-approved texture and taste

Shelf-Stable & Portable – Great for lunchboxes, backpacks, and after-school snacks

Nut-Free & Plant-Based – Safe for schools and allergy-sensitive households Snack-Sized & Convenient – Individually packed for grab-and-go ease

Snack Smarter: Explore the Back-to-School Hub

As part of the campaign, Crispy Green has partnered with Mia Syn to launch a Back-to-School Resource Hub -a go-to destination filled with practical tools to help parents make smarter snack choices and separate health from hype.

Resources include:



Real-world tips from Crispy Green parents

A downloadable S.N.A.C.K.-cronym guide for navigating snack labels

Snack-packing advice from retail dietitians

A fun Health vs. Hype quiz game for parents to test their snacking knowledge Product locator and store finder for Crispy FruitTM

Limited-Time Seasonal Offer: Try the Crispy FruitTM Trial Pack

New to Crispy FruitTM? Just in time for back-to-school, Crispy Green is offering a seasonal Trial Pack featuring four fan-favorite flavors-Strawberry, Mango, Apple, and Pineapple-each in a kid-friendly snack pouch. It's a flavorful way for families to taste the difference real fruit can make.

Available for a limited time only, the Crispy Fruit TM Trial Pack is available nationwide in Whole Foods Market Stores (nationwide), Albertsons/Safeway (Mid-Atlantic), Fareway Stores (Midwest) grocery stores , and online at crispygreen/ .

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy FruitTM as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy FruitTM is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy FruitTM line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

