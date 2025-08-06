Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Praesidian Announces Successful Exit Of Its E-Commerce Distribution Business


OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City, announced the successful exit of its tech-enabled e-commerce consumer products distribution business.

Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian Capital, commented, "We are pleased to realize this investment and are appreciative of the opportunity to partner with a best-in-class management team. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and look forward to their continued success."

About Praesidian Capital
 Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2 – $10 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers and family entertainment. For more information, visit .

