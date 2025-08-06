ECI Wins Best New Supplier 2024 Award

ECI Recognized for Outstanding Innovation and Impact for Channel Partners in 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI has been named the recipient of the Telarus Best New Supplier 2024 at the 2025 Telarus Partner Summit, held in Anaheim, California. This distinguished honor recognizes ECI's exceptional contributions to the Telarus partner community through transformative technology, strategic collaboration, and unmatched partner enablement throughout 2024.

ECI stood out among a competitive field for its ability to consistently deliver a security-first technology stack, frictionless go-to-market support, and a partner-first sales culture in the Telarus ecosystem and provide preferred solutions to a large community of technology advisors.

"This award is a reflection of the deep collaboration between our team and the Telarus partner community," said Jeff Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of ECI. "From day one, we built our channel program to empower partners with the tools, support, and service excellence they need to win. We're incredibly honored to be recognized as Best New Supplier and remain committed to driving shared success across the channel."

ECI's Channel Partner Program delivers:



AI-powered cybersecurity and managed IT solutions

Hands-on co-selling support from Channel Managers and Sales Engineers

Ready-to-use marketing and enablement tools

Transparent deal registration and rewarding SPIFFs Partner Success Teams focused on long-term growth

"We're honored to celebrate suppliers like ECI whose commitment to innovation, education, and true partnership has helped raise the bar across the entire channel," said Christie Hamberis, VP of Supplier Management at Telarus. "Their efforts in 2024 played a key role in empowering our technology advisors to win more business and deliver greater value to customers. We applaud their achievements and the incredible impact of all our 2024 award winners."

About ECI

ECI is the leading provider of cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation for alternative investment services organizations across the globe. With its unmatched platform of solutions, ECI provides assured business acceleration through technology, partnering with clients to drive innovation. More than 1,000 customers worldwide with over $3 trillion of assets under management put their trust in ECI.

About Telarus

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to

