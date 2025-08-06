H2O Audio And Zwift Debut Limited-Edition RIPT Ultra Headphones

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built for athletes who train everywhere, the new headphones are engineered for immersive audio, whether streaming your own playlist or powering through a Zwift ride. Designed to pair seamlessly with the platform, they deliver deep bass, noise isolation, and motivational sound that elevates every session. The Zwift x RIPT Ultra edition is available exclusively at .

The Zwift x RIPT Ultra headphones debuted at the men's Tour de France with Mathieu van der Poel and the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, who used them for warmups, recovery, and media. Van der Poel received a custom yellow pair to mark his time in the maillot jaune. As the Tour de France Femmes continues, FENIX-Deceuninck riders-part of the H2O Audio-sponsored team-are training and recovering with the headphones. H2O Audio is the official headphone partner for both pro cycling teams.

Engineered for high-intensity workouts, the RIPT Ultra x Zwift delivers patent-pending sweatproof durability, active noise canceling of 30 dB, and powerful over-ear sound. Key features include 50-hour battery life and interchangeable ear cushions-silicone for workouts, premium leather for recovery or travel. With custom 45mm drivers and a secure, comfortable fit, the headphones integrate elite sound into the Zwift experience.

"As a longtime Zwift user, I know firsthand how intense-and sweaty-indoor training can get," said Kristian Rauhala, CEO of H2O Audio. "Music plays a huge role in driving performance, and this partnership gave us the perfect opportunity to combine Zwift's dynamic platform with our expertise in sweatproof, high-performance audio. The result is a truly immersive experience-and a product trusted by the pros."

ABOUT H2O AUDIO

H2O Audio has redefined the way athletes connect with music. For over 20 years, the brand has developed innovative, high-performance audio solutions that inspire athletes to push beyond their limits. H2O Audio products are trusted by athletes worldwide for their exceptional sound, durability, and ability to perform in the most extreme environments.

ABOUT ZWIFT

Zwift is the fitness company born from gaming. Using MMO technology, Zwift creates rich, 3D worlds for thousands of cyclists and runners to explore. Its app connects wirelessly to equipment like bike trainers and treadmills so your real-world effort powers your avatar in-game. Zwift turns training into play with races, rides, and workouts that unite a global fitness community.

