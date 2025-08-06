H2O Audio And Zwift Debut Limited-Edition RIPT Ultra Headphones
The Zwift x RIPT Ultra headphones debuted at the men's Tour de France with Mathieu van der Poel and the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, who used them for warmups, recovery, and media. Van der Poel received a custom yellow pair to mark his time in the maillot jaune. As the Tour de France Femmes continues, FENIX-Deceuninck riders-part of the H2O Audio-sponsored team-are training and recovering with the headphones. H2O Audio is the official headphone partner for both pro cycling teams.
Engineered for high-intensity workouts, the RIPT Ultra x Zwift delivers patent-pending sweatproof durability, active noise canceling of 30 dB, and powerful over-ear sound. Key features include 50-hour battery life and interchangeable ear cushions-silicone for workouts, premium leather for recovery or travel. With custom 45mm drivers and a secure, comfortable fit, the headphones integrate elite sound into the Zwift experience.
"As a longtime Zwift user, I know firsthand how intense-and sweaty-indoor training can get," said Kristian Rauhala, CEO of H2O Audio. "Music plays a huge role in driving performance, and this partnership gave us the perfect opportunity to combine Zwift's dynamic platform with our expertise in sweatproof, high-performance audio. The result is a truly immersive experience-and a product trusted by the pros."
ABOUT H2O AUDIO
H2O Audio has redefined the way athletes connect with music. For over 20 years, the brand has developed innovative, high-performance audio solutions that inspire athletes to push beyond their limits. H2O Audio products are trusted by athletes worldwide for their exceptional sound, durability, and ability to perform in the most extreme environments.
ABOUT ZWIFT
Zwift is the fitness company born from gaming. Using MMO technology, Zwift creates rich, 3D worlds for thousands of cyclists and runners to explore. Its app connects wirelessly to equipment like bike trainers and treadmills so your real-world effort powers your avatar in-game. Zwift turns training into play with races, rides, and workouts that unite a global fitness community.
SOURCE H2O Audio / Zwift
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment