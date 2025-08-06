Gordian Appoints Sharon Lubrano As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Leader from Data and Technology Sectors to Lead Marketing Strategy

Greenville, SC, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of data-driven solutions across all phases of the building lifecycle, announced the appointment of Sharon Lubrano as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Lubrano brings extensive leadership experience and a visionary approach to marketing strategy that will support Gordian's continued growth and customer-centric mission.

In the new role, Lubrano will lead Gordian's global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, integrated campaigns, marketing operations and go-to-market execution. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment in Gordian's growth evolution, as the company continues to expand its presence in North America and the UK.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to the Gordian leadership team,” said Kris Gorriaran, President of Gordian.“Her expertise in driving strategic initiatives and building market leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our progress toward realizing Gordian's strategic vision to empower communities with smarter decision-making through actionable data insights.”

Lubrano most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Litmos, a global leader in corporate learning management solutions. Prior to that, she held senior marketing leadership roles at iCIMS and Dodge Data & Analytics. Earlier in her career, Sharon held general management and product leadership roles at ProQuest and LexisNexis before focusing on strategic marketing. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

"I'm inspired by Gordian's vision and eager to champion our innovative solutions across the markets we serve,” Said Lubrano.“Together, we'll build on our solid foundation to enhance our market presence and spotlight the compelling success stories from communities who are utilizing Gordian's solutions throughout North America and the UK.”

To learn more about Gordian, their full leadership team and open career opportunities, visit gordian.com .

About Gordian

Gordian ( ) is the leading provider of Building IntelligenceTM Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers' success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeansTM Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

Attachment

Sharon Lubrano, Chief Marketing Officer at Gordian

CONTACT: Sarah Walker Gordian 8644518036 ...