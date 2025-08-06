Pacbio To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET in Boston, MA Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 12:20 PM ET in New York, NY
Live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About PacBio
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit and follow @PacBio.
PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Contacts
Investors:
Todd Friedman
...
Media:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
