Hiland Dairy Unveils Fresh New Look For Its Yogurt Line

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hiland Dairy has introduced a fresh new look for its classic yogurt line, featuring vibrant, modern packaging designed to showcase Hiland yogurts on store shelves while continuing to offer the consumer-favorite flavors that have made Hiland yogurt a household staple.The lineup includes seven low-fat flavors: Key Lime Pie, Boston Cream Pie, Peach, Vanilla, Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, and Blueberry, as well as seven fat-free flavors: Black Cherry, Blueberry, Cherry Vanilla, Peach, Strawberry Banana, Strawberry, and Vanilla.At the center of this refresh is striking In-Mold Labeling (IML) technology, which gives Hiland's delicious yogurts a premium look and feel. This packaging innovation delivers bright, high-resolution graphics, a durable, moisture-resistant finish that better protects product integrity, and is fully recyclable because the label and container are made from a single material, simplifying recycling for consumers and reducing environmental impact, a reflection of Hiland Dairy's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.The yogurt packaging joins Hiland's cottage cheese, sour cream, and dip lines, which were converted to IML packaging in 2024, reinforcing the company's dedication to consistent, consumer-friendly innovation.“Our refreshed packaging makes it easy for consumers to spot their favorite flavors on the shelf, and reinforces our commitment to offering delicious, high-quality yogurt in a modern, convenient format,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy.Hiland's new yogurt packages began appearing on store shelves in July and will continue rolling out to retailers across the region. For more information, visit Hiland Dairy .###About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers.

