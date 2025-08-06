Parents Of RG Kar Rape & Murder Victim Leave For Delhi To Meet HM Shah, CBI Director

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) The parents of R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, on Wednesday, left for New Delhi for two days to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood to express their grievances on the progress of investigation by the central agency in the tragedy on their deceased daughter.

"We are going to New Delhi to meet the CBI Director and our counsel in the Supreme Court, Karuna Nandi. There is a high possibility that we might have the chance to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the appointment for which we have already sought. We wanted to meet him for a long time. We did not get his appointment before. However, there is a possibility of meeting him tomorrow. We will request the CBI Director so that the central agency immediately files a supplementary charge sheet against those who are involved in the larger conspiracy behind the tragic end of our daughter," said the victim's father before leaving for New Delhi.

However, he confirmed that they will be returning to Kolkata by August 9 morning to participate in the "Nabanna Abhijan (March to the State Secretariat)" on that day, which also marks the first anniversary of the horrific incident.

The call for the rally has been given by them, and they have requested representatives from all political parties, except the ruling Trinamool Congress to join the rally, but without their respective party flags.

Speaking to the media persons before leaving for New Delhi, the victim's parents also criticised Kolkata Police after they received a call from them ahead of the Nabanna Abhijan.

"Barricades are being put up to stop the march. Recently, a call came from Park Street police station. The cops asked us why we were putting up banners in this regard. We told them to do whatever they wanted to," the victim's father said.

The state government is making all sorts of arrangements to stop the protesters in their tracks.

The body of the victim was recovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises in the morning of August 9.

While the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, even after a year, the CBI had been unable to complete its investigation on the "larger conspiracy" behind the crime.

While the movement last year was mainly targeted at the state administration in West Bengal and the ruling Trinamool Congress, this time it will be having a larger perspective, also focusing on the alleged inability of the CBI to complete a fool-proof investigation in the matter as yet.