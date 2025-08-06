403
China prolongs investigation of imported beef case
(MENAFN) China has decided to extend its ongoing safeguard investigation into imported beef, attributing the delay to the intricate nature of the case, according to statements from the Ministry of Commerce.
The original probe began on December 27, 2024, but the deadline has now been moved to November 26, 2025—an extension of three months—to allow for a more comprehensive review.
Following the launch of the case, authorities proceeded in accordance with established legal procedures. As noted in a response to media questions, the ministry gathered evidence through various channels, including distributing questionnaires, conducting hearings, making on-site visits, and engaging with relevant parties to ensure transparency and impartiality.
The investigation has attracted considerable global and domestic attention. A wide range of stakeholders—including foreign governments, trade associations, beef producers, as well as local industry groups, livestock farmers, and importers—have submitted extensive documentation and data for review.
The responsible body is currently examining all materials in detail. A ministry spokesperson confirmed that officials will, as required by law, determine whether the legal criteria for applying safeguard measures are fulfilled.
