Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey appoints new chief of general staff following Supreme Military Council meeting

Turkey appoints new chief of general staff following Supreme Military Council meeting


2025-08-06 08:47:19
(MENAFN) Türkiye has named Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, previously the head of the Land Forces, as the country’s new chief of general staff following a key meeting of the Supreme Military Council.

The annual council session, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by senior military and government figures, centered on top-level changes within the armed forces, including promotions and retirements.

According to the latest decisions confirmed by the president, current Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak, who assumed the role in 2023, will retire by the end of August.

Metin Tokel, who led the First Army, has been appointed as the new commander of the Land Forces.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Navy and Air Forces remains unchanged. Ercument Tatlioglu will retain his position as navy commander, and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu will continue to serve as air force commander for another year.

MENAFN06082025000045017281ID1109893120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search