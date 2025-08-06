403
Turkey appoints new chief of general staff following Supreme Military Council meeting
(MENAFN) Türkiye has named Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, previously the head of the Land Forces, as the country’s new chief of general staff following a key meeting of the Supreme Military Council.
The annual council session, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by senior military and government figures, centered on top-level changes within the armed forces, including promotions and retirements.
According to the latest decisions confirmed by the president, current Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak, who assumed the role in 2023, will retire by the end of August.
Metin Tokel, who led the First Army, has been appointed as the new commander of the Land Forces.
Meanwhile, the leadership of the Navy and Air Forces remains unchanged. Ercument Tatlioglu will retain his position as navy commander, and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu will continue to serve as air force commander for another year.
