The Vitamin Shoppe® Names Mike Forbes As Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this newly created role, Mr. Forbes will lead enterprise-wide strategy and long-term growth planning, with a focus on digital acceleration, innovation, and organizational transformation. Reporting directly to CEO Sharon Leite, his responsibilities encompass digital commerce, performance marketing, customer loyalty, new business development, and strategic partnerships, including mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Forbes brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors, including CEO roles at high-growth, mission-driven companies, such as MaryRuth Organics, Alter Eco Foods, and Safely. His proven track record of scaling digital-first brands and driving transformational growth makes him uniquely suited for this pivotal role at The Vitamin Shoppe.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to our executive team during this exciting period of growth and innovation at The Vitamin Shoppe," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "The creation of the Chief Strategy Officer role reflects our commitment to maximizing innovation and unlocking new avenues of growth across digital, retail, and strategic partnerships. Mike's deep experience with consumer brands and retail will be invaluable as we chart the next chapter for The Vitamin Shoppe and our customers."

Most recently, Mr. Forbes served as Co-CEO of MaryRuth Organics, where he led the fast-growing vitamin and supplements company to record revenue and profitability. Prior to that, as CEO of Alter Eco Foods, he revitalized the organic chocolate company's operations and brand, earning industry accolades including "Game Changer" by Food & Wine magazine and "Best and Brightest Places to Work" in San Francisco. He also served as CEO of Safely, the eco-conscious cleaning brand founded by Kris Jenner and Emma Grede, where he scaled digital marketing and achieved key sustainability certifications.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Forbes was instrumental in growing California Olive Ranch from a startup into one of the top-selling olive oil brands in the U.S., ultimately rising to Executive Vice President and General Manager. He began his professional journey at McKinsey, advising leading consumer and retail companies, and held brand leadership roles at Jim Beam, Procter & Gamble, and General Mills.

"I've long admired The Vitamin Shoppe's leadership in the health and wellness space, and I'm honored to join this talented team at such a significant moment in the company's growth," said Mr. Forbes. "I'm excited to bring my passion for digital innovation and customer-centric strategy to help drive the next chapter of expansion. Having personally experienced the transformative power of nutrition and a wellness-focused lifestyle, I'm deeply motivated to help deliver that same impact to even more customers and communities."

Mr. Forbes' dedication to the health and wellness sector is both professional and personal, shaped by a significant mid-career health challenge that he overcame through a holistic commitment to nutrition and lifestyle changes. Outside of his professional roles, Mr. Forbes is actively involved in supporting wellness-focused companies and communities, serving on the boards of Beyond Good and BrightPet.

Mr. Forbes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with Honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In May 2025, The Vitamin Shoppe was acquired by Kingswood Capital Management and Performance Investment Partners. As part of the transaction, Ms. Leite rejoined the company as CEO, having previously led the business from 2018 to 2023. The new ownership group has committed significant resources to advancing The Vitamin Shoppe's digital capabilities, expanding the reach of its private brand portfolio, and accelerating performance marketing efforts to support both its e-commerce platform and nationwide network of over 640 retail locations.

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health RxTM. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners and via its website, . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

