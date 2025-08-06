Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Official America 250 Tour Set To Kick-Off New Years Eve 2025

2025-08-06 08:46:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are extremely excited to join with iHeart Radio, Next Star and many more partners bringing everyday Americans together to honor our nation's 250th birthday," says Executive Tour Director Zach Fletcher. "This is an opportunity to share the remarkable story of America, honor our heroes, and celebrate the innovation, creativity, and resilience of the American people. From our farmers and ranchers to Space Coast, everyone will have an opportunity to participate in this historic tour."

The America 250 Tour is a year-long celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Highlights include the PATRIOT VILLAGE - A traveling festival with national/local performers, family zones, food courts, educational exhibits, immersive AI history displays, and State Heritage Pavilions; AMERICA'S WALL OF HONOR - The award-winning monument honoring veterans and first responders, housed in a 5,000+ seat arena with military tributes and the "Patriot Thunder Show"; THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEYTM - A dynamic, multimedia stage production featuring reenactments, 3-wall digital visuals, pyrotechnics, and original music-concluding each night with live concerts headlined by various national and local artists; LIBERTY TRIPSTM - An immersive family-focused experience uncovering hidden historical sites in each state, guided by historians, celebrities, historic reenactors, and our mascot Beagle "Liberty."

This historical celebration was inspired by the post-WWII "Friendship Train " and "Merci Train ." This inclusive tour unites Americans across all backgrounds in celebration of shared values, local heritage, and national pride.

The America 250 Tour is produced in partnership with America's Wall of Honor, Native Sun Productions, and GFM Productions.

For more information, visit: America250Tour .

Media inquiries and brand partnership, contact: [email protected]

Contact:
Russell Parker
561-674-3473

SOURCE America 250 Tour

