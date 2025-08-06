Official America 250 Tour Set To Kick-Off New Years Eve 2025
The America 250 Tour is a year-long celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Highlights include the PATRIOT VILLAGE - A traveling festival with national/local performers, family zones, food courts, educational exhibits, immersive AI history displays, and State Heritage Pavilions; AMERICA'S WALL OF HONOR - The award-winning monument honoring veterans and first responders, housed in a 5,000+ seat arena with military tributes and the "Patriot Thunder Show"; THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEYTM - A dynamic, multimedia stage production featuring reenactments, 3-wall digital visuals, pyrotechnics, and original music-concluding each night with live concerts headlined by various national and local artists; LIBERTY TRIPSTM - An immersive family-focused experience uncovering hidden historical sites in each state, guided by historians, celebrities, historic reenactors, and our mascot Beagle "Liberty."
This historical celebration was inspired by the post-WWII "Friendship Train " and "Merci Train ." This inclusive tour unites Americans across all backgrounds in celebration of shared values, local heritage, and national pride.
The America 250 Tour is produced in partnership with America's Wall of Honor, Native Sun Productions, and GFM Productions.
For more information, visit: America250Tour .
Media inquiries and brand partnership, contact: [email protected]
Contact:
Russell Parker
561-674-3473
SOURCE America 250 Tour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment