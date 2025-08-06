EQB To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results And Host Earnings Call
August 28, 2025
10:30 a.m. ET
Via listen-only webcast with slides:
|
. 416-945-7677 (Toronto area)
. 888-699-1199 (North America toll free)
Please join 5 minutes prior to start time
Via telephone without operator assistance:
to register phone numbers up to 15 minutes prior to start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $134 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 742,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
To learn more, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .
Investor contact:
David Wilkes
Vice President and Head of Finance
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
