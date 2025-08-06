If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will) Released By Multi-Genre Artist Dionya Marie
Dionya's previous release, "Miss You So Mad," spent 10 weeks inside the Top 30 on the Mediabase A/C chart, and she reached #1 on the Mediabase A/C Independent Artist rankings.
"If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will)" is currently scheduled for release only on streaming services, hoping to replicate the success of her 2022 hit "Calm Down Karen," which celebrated the 'Karen' phenomenon and was played more than 50 million times on TikTok.
"If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will)" was written by Dionya and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).
Listen to this and other Dionya Marie songs on Spotify: bit/3J0pfBp
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, TikTok and YouTube via her Linktr: .
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
[email protected]
SOURCE Billeegee Productions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment