If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will) Released By Multi-Genre Artist Dionya Marie

MENAFN - PR Newswire) When production of "If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will)" was completed Dionya stated, "This song is a lesson to be happy with yourself, that's what attracts people most."

Dionya's previous release, "Miss You So Mad," spent 10 weeks inside the Top 30 on the Mediabase A/C chart, and she reached #1 on the Mediabase A/C Independent Artist rankings.

"If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will)" is currently scheduled for release only on streaming services, hoping to replicate the success of her 2022 hit "Calm Down Karen," which celebrated the 'Karen' phenomenon and was played more than 50 million times on TikTok.

"If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will)" was written by Dionya and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).

Listen to this and other Dionya Marie songs on Spotify: bit/3J0pfBp

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, TikTok and YouTube via her Linktr: .

Jennifer Lyneis

Ue3 Promotions

+1 818-201-7313

[email protected]

SOURCE Billeegee Productions