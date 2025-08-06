NABJ Selects Elise Durham As Its Next Executive Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Durham was selected after multiple reviews by the NABJ executive board and ad hoc executive director search advisory committee. Candidates were scored on key measurements critical to an executive director's responsibilities, considering the ever-changing landscape for journalists and media professionals. Durham was a standout on each level.

Currently, Durham is the Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world. She oversees a multi-million-dollar portfolio and a team of thirty employees. In that role, she manages the airport's relationship with corporate, strategic and community partners. Before that, Durham was communications director for Atlanta Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms and Andre Dickens. She also served as Executive Director of Strategic Communications for Morehouse College where she contributed to a 5-year capital campaign that raised $120 million.

Durham's commitment to NABJ has lasted for more than 35 years. During that time, she produced major events for NABJ including serving as convention program chair, convention chair, and producer of several U.S. presidential candidate forums. She also was behind the Founders' reception held at the African American Museum on History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Her passion for NABJ runs deep. "I am honored and ready to help lead NABJ into its next, most transformative chapter grounded in vision, advocacy, innovation, and love," said Durham. "I often say that NABJ is the longest love affair I have ever had, and I am excited about what the future will bring."

As an "NABJ baby" Durham participated, as a student, in the very first NABJ Short Course, held at her alma mater Florida A&M University -where she sits on the Board of Visitors of the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication. She has worked for six television stations including market powerhouse WSB-TV, producing two of the No. 1 news programs in the country.

Over the years, she has raised tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships for the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, where she currently serves as Parliamentarian.

As current NABJ Executive Director Drew Berry recently announced his upcoming retirement later this year, NABJ leadership is looking forward to welcoming Durham.

President Ken Lemon says, "The selection of our next executive director now allows the current executive board, which also serves as NABJ's personnel committee, to fulfill responsibilities they were elected to do. That includes ensuring an Executive Director is in place and empowered to do the business of NABJ as we roll into our next 50 years."

NABJ made the decision to fill this critical role at this time to:



Allow for a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming executive directors,

Ensure stability with sponsor and partner relationships, many of whom are attending the convention this year, and Create synergy with the Board of directors and NABJ staff while the current executive director is in place.

Retiring Executive Director Drew Berry says, "We are thrilled to welcome Elise Durham as NABJ's next executive director. With a deep understanding of our organizational history and culture, and a proven track record of visionary leadership, she is uniquely positioned and qualified to guide NABJ into its next chapter." Berry continued to say, "Serving this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime. As I prepare to pass the baton, I do so with pride and optimism, knowing that NABJ will be in capable and committed hands. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had to serve, and I leave this position proud of what we've built together."

Durham will officially begin her position as NABJ executive director this fall.

