Medicare Opens New Reimbursement Pathway For Medipines AGM100 Cardiorespiratory Innovation

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPines ( ), developer of the award-winning non-invasive cardiorespiratory innovation AGM100®, announced that Medicare facility reimbursement is now operational through Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) framework. This enables healthcare providers at hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and outpatient facilities to be properly reimbursed for the AGM100's rapid point-of-care cardiorespiratory assessments.

Regulatory Milestone: CPT and APC Approval

The recently established CPT code 0893T covers using the AGM100 for non-invasive evaluation of blood oxygenation, gas exchange efficiency, and cardiorespiratory status. Achieving APC mapping upon CPT introduction represents a significant regulatory milestone. This achievement underscores Medicare's forward-looking recognition of AGM100's clinical utility and economic justification. MediPines continues collaborating with CMS, Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) and private insurance to optimize reimbursement structures reflecting AGM100's expanding clinical applications and value.

AGM100's new CPT code 0893T covers a broad clinical spectrum, encompassing major cardiopulmonary conditions including heart failure, COPD, pulmonary embolism (PE), pulmonary hypertension, ILDS and ARDS, affirming its clinical relevance across emergency and inpatient care settings.

Clinically Proven Diagnostic Decision Support

Peer-reviewed clinical studies validate the AGM100's predictive accuracy, reporting an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.98 (where 1.0 represents perfect accuracy) for detecting respiratory impairment that necessitates clinical intervention in acute care settings. This exceptional performance has been independently confirmed in a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. This prospective diagnostic accuracy study was conducted among patients presenting to the emergency department at two academic medical centers. It demonstrated that the AGM100's Oxygen Deficit measurements accurately predicted clinical deterioration, requiring "immediate healthcare interventions" in real-world clinical settings.

AGM100's performance provides complementary clinical decision support to advanced imaging modalities like V/Q scans and CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA).

"Achieving operational status for APC placement represents an important advancement for cardiorespiratory medicine," said Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines. "Traditional methods like V/Q scans or CTs provide valuable structural imaging but lack immediate functional insight. The AGM100 fills that gap by delivering rapid, actionable data through Oxygen Deficit measurement at the point-of-care, empowering clinicians to make informed treatment decisions precisely when needed."

"Given its immediate, non-invasive capabilities, the AGM100 should be considered as standard practice for enhanced cardiorespiratory evaluation," stated Dr. Aidan Raney, former Medical Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at Hoag Memorial Hospital. "Its ease-of-use and reliability represent a critical advancement in multiple departments and disciplines for healthcare facilities where precise risk stratification of patients is essential."

The AGM100 provides comprehensive cardiorespiratory assessment non-invasively in two minutes. This rapid assessment is particularly advantageous in emergency and outpatient settings where accurate decisions substantially affect patient outcomes.

About MediPines

MediPines is at the forefront of non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange technology. Its AGM® technology, co-invented with eminent respiratory physiologist John B. West, MD, PhD, enables rapid non-invasive cardiorespiratory assessment. The AGM100® has been recognized by the World Health Organization as an innovative point-of-care health product.

For implementation support, [email protected] .

Media Contact: Andrew McFadden | 949.398.4670 | [email protected]

SOURCE MediPines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED