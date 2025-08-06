Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Explosive Growth Projected To $237.3 Million By 2025

Rise in adoption of location-based services (LBS) and increase in applications of satellite-based imagery in various sectors would propel the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latin America commercial satellite imaging market size was valued at $98.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $237.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025.Rise in adoption of location-based services (LBS) and increase in applications of satellite-based imagery in various sectors such as Defense, Energy, and Engineering among others would propel the growth in the industry. However, high resolution images provided by aerial imaging services and limitations regarding satellite imaging technology restrain the growth in the market. Conversely, technological advancements leading to cost-efficiency of satellite imaging solutions create new pathways in the industry.Request Sample Report at:The Latin America commercial satellite imaging market is expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period, due to emerging technologies in satellite imaging technology, which propel its adoption. In addition, increase in foreign investment and upsurge in adoption of satellite imaging technology are anticipated to propel the market growth.Commercial satellite imaging refers to obtaining images of Earth and space with the help of satellites. Many private companies offer satellite images of Earth along with processing to analyze them for various purposes, including monitoring & detection of vegetation, habitat, oil pipelines infrastructure construction, generation of digital elevation model (DEM), and exploration of natural resources & archaeological sites.Buy This Research Report:Foreign investment coupled with government investment in the geospatial industry leads to the rapid growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America. The development of the geospatial industry in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America.Brazil contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, owing to rise in foreign and government investments in the geospatial industry. It will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Chile would register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in demands of satellite images for various applications along with boom in the industrial and infrastructural sectors due to progression in the country's economy.For Purchase Enquiry:Leading market players discussed in the Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Industry research include Digital Globe, Inc. (Maxer Technology), Galileo Group, Inc., Harris Corporation, Urthecast Corp., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Threetek, Telespazio, Satellogic, ESRI, and Airbus Group Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.Similar Reports:Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market:Commercial Aircraft Market:Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.