Sandeep Choudhary To Launch 103Rd Startup 'LED Green Projections' On 17Th September

Mr Sandeep Choudhary Exclusive

Sandeep Choudhary to launch LED Green Projections on Sept 17, dedicating 90% profits to global plantations and rewarding eco-conscious communities.

AHMEDABAD, GUJRAT, INDIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental advocate and serial entrepreneur Sandeep Choudhary is set to launch his 103rd startup, LED Green Projections, on 17th September 2025. This new venture combines visual technology with environmental outreach by using architectural projection mapping to raise ecological awareness across cities worldwide.LED Green Projections will organize immersive projection campaigns on public buildings and landmarks, displaying climate-conscious visuals aimed at sparking public engagement and conversation around sustainability.What sets this initiative apart is its commitment to purpose. A major portion of the startup's profits-up to 90%-will be directed toward global plantation campaigns and incentive-based rewards for individuals contributing to environmental initiatives. These efforts will align with Choudhary's ongoing work under the Save Earth Mission, which recently gained global attention for a record-breaking plantation campaign.“This project is an extension of our mission to blend innovation with impact,” said Choudhary.“By using light to inspire change, we're turning cityscapes into moving stories of climate action.”With a growing community of over 200,000 members supporting Save Earth Mission globally, this new platform aims to encourage more people to take part in tree plantation and sustainability programs through creative visual experiences and structured community incentives.About LED Green ProjectionsLaunching 17th September 2025, LED Green Projections is a new environmental-tech initiative by Sandeep Choudhary. It leverages architectural projection mapping to promote sustainability, with the majority of profits going toward plantation campaigns and community-led green initiatives.

Eric Thompson

Your PR Wire

+1 251-316-0463

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.