Breakthrough In Cooling Solutions: Introducing Lincoln Street 3 By Macroair Fans

- Liz Ingle: Sr. Director, Strategy & MarketingSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MacroAir Fans, the pioneers of HVLS fan technology, announce a new chapter in residential fan innovation with the launch of a 3-blade variation of their top-selling Lincoln Street ceiling fan. Engineered for superior airflow, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal, the latest model is designed to elevate everyday comfort at home.The modern 3-blade ceiling fan silhouette sets the Lincoln Street 3 apart - delivering high-end airflow and sophisticated design in one stunning fan. Available in three colors, black, white, and wood grain, and three different sizes, 62”, 72”, and 84”, the fan presents versatile options for a variety of interior design preferences and airflow needs.“Our R&D team worked with sales and marketing to make our Lincoln Street line more versatile than ever. Lincoln Street 3 is a game changer that customers and dealers have been asking for. It offers both a new, more competitive version for the plan & spec market and a more optimum price point for consumers. The best part is customers still receive the same powerful fan with non-droop nylon blades and a powerful motor, but now in a stylish 3-blade design,” stated Sr. Director of Strategy & Marketing, Liz Ingle.With three perfectly balanced blades, you get quieter movement, bold airflow, and elevated design that is perfect for homes, covered patios, offices, or garages.Power of Three, Perfected – Airflow ExaminedEven with fewer blades, Lincoln Street 3 moves an impressive amount of air. With CFMs ranging from 1,996 to 15,106 CFM, depending on fan size and speed, customers can expect to feel the chill from this model.To put CFM in perspective, the high-speed CFM for a 62” fan is 9,239 CFM, this can be compared to running two standard box fans and will circulate enough air for a room up to 25' x 25'. Whereas the high-speed CFM for an 84” fan is 15,106 CFM and can be compared to running up to ten standard box fans and is more suitable for circulating air in a large room, garage, or office building up to 35' x 35'.Lincoln Street 3 is airflow reimagined at a new unbeatable price point – starting at just $890.00Standard Features:MacroAir's modern Lincoln Street 3 includes:.Direct drive motor for whisper-quiet operation.3 ultra-strong, glass-reinforced nylon blades.Forward, reverse, variable speed.Hardware kit for easy installation.White, black, stainless steel, and bronze finishing hardware.Controls: Wireless RF remote.Downrod 1: 6 in. (approx. 13" total fan height).Downrod 2: 1 ft. (approx. 19" total fan height)Specifications:.Suitable for residential and covered patio.Diameter: 62", 72", 84".Motor type: brushless direct current.Airflow: low 1,996 - 15,106 high Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM).Max speed per diameter: 195, 177, 138 RPM.Hanging weight: 24-27 lbs..Input voltage: 120V AC single-phase.Outdoor rating: suitable for covered patio use.Ceiling height: 8' minimum.To learn more or shop online, visit

