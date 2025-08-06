481 Bottles Of IMFL Seized In Jamnagar Hunt On For Bootleggers
Acting on a tip-off about a consignment of liquor being transported illegally, the Dhrol police launched an operation. Upon reaching the location, they discovered a white Hyundai Creta (registration number HR 70 G 6087) left unattended by the roadside.
A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 481 bottles of IMFL concealed inside.
Police immediately seized the vehicle and the contraband booze, initiating an investigation into the case. Authorities have begun tracing the vehicle owner and possible bootleggers involved, based on the car's registration details.
Further enquiries are underway to determine the source and intended destination of the liquor, as Gujarat remains a dry state where alcohol possession and transport are strictly prohibited without proper permits.
The seizure comes amid heightened surveillance against bootlegging and smuggling operations in the region.
Despite being a longstanding dry state since 1960, Gujarat continues to record staggering volumes of illegal liquor seizures.
In 2024 alone, Gujarat Police confiscated approximately 82 lakh bottles of IMFL, valued at Rs 144 crore, averaging nearly one bottle seized every four seconds.
Ahmedabad city and its surrounding areas accounted for 4.38 lakh bottles, worth about Rs 5.78 crore across 2,139 cases, while also rounding up 1.58 lakh litres of country-made liquor in 7,796 cases, valued at Rs 55.45 lakh.
Other districts also reported significant hauls: Vadodara rural saw Rs 9.8 crore worth of IMFL seized through hidden compartments, Surat rural uncovered disguised shipments worth Rs 8.9 crore, while Navsari recorded 6.23 lakh bottles valued at Rs 8.8 crore, and Godhra and Bhavnagar reported similarly large seizures amidst sophisticated smuggling networks across the dry state.
